CAFCL Final: Cardoso Defends Decision to Bench Bafana Bafana Star Against Pyramids
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has defended his decision to keep Themba Zwane on the bench during their 1-1 draw against Pyramids FC in the CAF Champions League final first leg.
The Brazilians suffered a late blow at Loftus Versfeld Stadium after Lucas Ribeiro Costa initially gave them the lead.
Walid El Karti’s late equaliser in the 94th minute gave the visitors a good chance ahead of the second leg in Cairo.
Cardoso defends decision to bench Themba Zwane
Speaking to journalists after the match, Cardoso said he has to manage Zwane like any other player and explained why the Brazilians’ captain remained on the bench throughout the first leg.
“I have to manage Themba like all the other players. Everyone wanted to be part of this match, and the decisions we made were aimed at maintaining the team’s balance. We believed these were the best choices,” he said.
“Football can be beautiful or ugly. Just one or ten seconds in the last minute of the game changed how everyone viewed us and the decisions we made.
“If we hadn’t conceded that late goal, everyone would have praised the coach for keeping the team balanced and making the right choices. But we’re judged on results, and one play, one dangerous moment in the box changed everything.
“We conceded, and it shifted opinions. That’s the reality. We just have to stay focused, keep the players motivated, push hard for the second leg, and that’s it.”
