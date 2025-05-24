Mamelodi Sundowns and Pyramids FC will clash in a two-legged CAF Champions League final, with the Brazilians set to host the first leg at home

The Premier Soccer League giants are aiming to secure their second Champions League title, while the Egyptian outfit are chasing their maiden continental crown

Briefly News provides an in-depth look at this highly anticipated fixture as both teams go all out to be crowned African champions, and become the first side to lift the newly designed CAF Champions League trophy

Mamelodi Sundowns will host Pyramids FC in the first leg of the 2024/25 CAF Champions League final in South Africa this weekend.

The Brazilians wrapped up the Betway Premiership last week with back-to-back victories against Chippa United and Carling Knockout Champions Magesi FC and have since switched focus to the continental final.

Briefly News highlights some details you need to know about the Pretoria-based side's first-leg tie against the Egyptian giants in the CAF Champions League final.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Pyramids FC: All you need to know

Match Preview

Mamelodi Sundowns will be contesting their third CAF Champions League final, and all have been against Egyptian opposition. They first reached the final in 2001 but lost to Al Ahly. They redeemed themselves in 2016 under Pitso Mosimane by defeating Zamalek to lift their maiden title.

Now back in the final, the Pretoria-based side will look to take full advantage of playing at home in the first leg as they aim to win their second continental crown.

Pyramids FC, founded in 2008, are appearing in their first-ever CAF Champions League final. Although they are considered underdogs, they are capable of springing a surprise.

Team News and Probable Line-ups

Ronwen Williams is expected to return in goal for Sundowns after being rested against Magesi FC. Jayden Adams, who was also an unused substitute, could return to the starting XI alongside Lucas Ribeiro in midfield.

Pyramids FC coach Krunoslav Jurcic is expected to start Fiston Mayele, who missed the previous fixture.

Mamelodi Sundowns Predicted XI: Ronwen Williams; Khuliso Mudau, Aubrey Modiba, Mosa Lebusa, Grant Kekana; Teboho Mokoena, Marcelo Allende, Jayden Adams; Lucas Ribeiro, Iqraam Rayners, Peter Shalulile

Pyramids FC Predicted XI: Ahmed El Shenawy; Mohamed Chibi, Mahmoud Marei, Ahmed Samy, Mohamed Hamdy; Walid El Karti, Mohanad Lasheen, Blati Touré; Mostafa Fathi, Fiston Mayele, Ramadan Sobhi

Head-to-Head

This will be the third meeting between the sides. They previously met in last season’s CAF Champions League group stage. Sundowns won 1-0 in Egypt before a goalless draw in South Africa.

Pyramids FC also faced Orlando Pirates in this season’s semi-final, drawing 0-0 away before securing victory in the return leg in Cairo. Sundowns, meanwhile, overcame Al Ahly on away goals following a 1-1 draw in the second leg.

Kick-off Time and Where to Watch

The first leg of the CAF Champions League final between Mamelodi Sundowns and Pyramids FC will kick off at 15:00 (SAST) on Saturday, 24 May 2025, at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

The match will be broadcast live on SABC Sport (SABC 1) and SuperSport (Channel 209).

