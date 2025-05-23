Football journalist Mandla Biyela breaks down five crucial match-ups that could decide the CAF Champions League final first leg between Mamelodi Sundowns and Pyramids FC

The feature highlights individual battles such as Grant Kekana vs Fiston Mayele and Jayden Adams vs Blati Touré, offering insight into how player performances may swing the match

Biyela emphasises that the final will be decided by fine margins, with midfield control and defensive awareness likely to be the difference-makers

Briefly News spoke exclusively to football journalist Mandla Biyela to break down the five decisive on-field duels that could determine the outcome of the 2025 CAF Champions League final first leg between Mamelodi Sundowns and Pyramids FC.

Kekana v Mayele: Defence meets instinct

At the heart of the Sundowns defence, Grant Kekana will have his hands full with the lethal Fiston Mayele. The Congolese forward has a proven nose for goal.

"Mayele thrives on minimal space. He doesn’t need a second invitation. Kekana’s positional discipline and ability to read the game will be crucial," Biyela said.

Modiba v Fathi: Battle of the flanks

Aubrey Modiba’s two-way game will be tested against the trickery of Mostafa Fathi, a winger known for his flair and positional fluidity.

"Fathi switches flanks effortlessly, which makes him unpredictable. But Modiba’s experience in high-stakes matches gives Sundowns a tactical edge,” added Biyela.

Mokoena v El Karti: Midfield war zone

The midfield clash between Teboho Mokoena and Walid El Karti could dictate the tempo of the match. Mokoena, who scored in their previous group encounter, is known for his stamina and long-range accuracy.

"Karti is tactically intelligent and often drifts into pockets. Mokoena must cut off those passing lanes or risk ceding control," Biyela warned.

Ribeiro v Samy: Youth against guile

Golden Boot winner Lucas Ribeiro Costa will look to outmanoeuvre veteran centre-back Ahmed Samy. With his sharp movement and link-up play, Ribeiro poses a multifaceted threat.

"Samy brings leadership, but Ribeiro's unpredictability could stretch him. It’s a fascinating generational contest," Biyela observed.

Adams v Touré: A test of temperament

Jayden Adams, only 24, is a rising star in the Sundowns engine room. But he faces a stern examination against Pyramids’ midfield general, Blati Touré.

"Touré was outstanding against Pirates. He won’t give Adams space. This will test the youngster’s composure under pressure," Biyela noted.

As Loftus Versfeld prepares for the titanic clash, these five duels could shape who edges closer to continental glory. As Biyela concluded: “Finals are won in moments — and these are the match-ups where those moments will come.”

