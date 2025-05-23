Sports journalist Brighton Bafana tells Briefly News that Fiston Mayele would thrive more at Kaizer Chiefs due to his history with coach Nasreddine Nabi and Chiefs' tactical structure

Mayele confirmed contact with Chiefs coach Nabi in December 2024, signalling genuine interest before the CAF Champions League final

Bafana explains that while Pirates are a top club, Chiefs' style of play and striker needs align more with Mayele’s strengths, making him a more natural fit at Naturena

Briefly News spoke exclusively to sports journalist Brighton Bafana, who believes Kaizer Chiefs present a stronger opportunity for Fiston Mayele’s next career move.

“Chiefs have a clear vision and a coach, Nasreddine Nabi, who understands Mayele’s playing style .This connection is vital for a striker aiming for consistent top-level performance.”

Bafana said

Need for a proven goalscorer at Kaizer Chiefs

Bafana highlighted Chiefs’ urgent need for a reliable goal-scorer to lead their attack.

“Mayele’s proven finishing ability, especially on continental stages, makes him an ideal candidate to solve Chiefs’ striking problems,” he explained.

Uncertainty at Pirates could hinder Mayele

In contrast, Bafana expressed concerns about Mayele joining Orlando Pirates amid coaching upheaval.

“With Jose Riveiro’s recent exit, Pirates face uncertainty that might disrupt Mayele’s integration and affect his form,” he added.

Mayele’s career growth best served at Chiefs

Summing up, Bafana concluded:

“For Mayele’s career progression and immediate impact, Kaizer Chiefs offer a stable platform where he can truly become a game-changer.”

With the CAF Champions League final underway, all eyes are on Mayele’s next move. This expert insight suggests Amakhosi could soon bolster their frontline with one of the most promising strikers in African football.

Mayele’s proven track record in African football

Fiston Kalala Mayele has consistently demonstrated his prowess as a top-tier striker in African football. During his tenure with Young Africans SC (Yanga SC) in Tanzania, he netted an impressive 50 goals in 54 appearances, showcasing his clinical finishing and ability to perform under pressure.

His contributions were pivotal in Yanga SC's domestic dominance and deep runs in continental competitions. Currently at Pyramids FC in Egypt, Mayele continues to exhibit his goal-scoring capabilities, having scored 17 goals in 32 appearances .

Reunion with Coach Nasreddine Nabi

Mayele's previous collaboration with Coach Nasreddine Nabi at Yanga SC was marked by mutual understanding and success. Under Nabi's guidance, Mayele thrived in a system that leveraged his strengths, particularly his movement off the ball and finishing skills.

Reuniting at Kaizer Chiefs could reignite this synergy, providing the team with a reliable goal-scoring option and enhancing their attacking dynamics.

