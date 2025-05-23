Orlando Pirates are considered just five strategic signings away from ending their 13-year league title drought in the Betway Premiership

The suggested signings include a clinical striker, a reliable left-back, a creative attacking midfielder, a visionary central playmaker, and a disciplined defensive midfielder, each chosen to strengthen key weak spots

With potential departures like Relebohile Mofokeng and Innocent Maela, Pirates must act decisively in the upcoming transfer window to convert their title potential into championship reality

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

With Orlando Pirates once again falling short in the Betway Premiership title race, veteran sports journalist Brighton Bafana believes the Buccaneers are just five smart signings away from lifting their first league crown in 13 years.

The Congolese hitman punished Pirates with a deadly double. Image: Pyramids FC

Source: Twitter

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, Bafana didn’t mince his words:

“The bones are there, but Pirates need muscle and brains in the right areas. These five players could change everything.”

Fiston Mayele: The natural finisher

“Fiston Mayele is a striker who lives for big moments. He’s clinical, experienced, and proven,” Bafana explained.

The Congolese hitman punished Pirates with a brace for Pyramids in the CAF Champions League semi-finals. With the Sea Robbers still lacking a reliable goalscorer, Mayele could be the missing piece in their frontline.

Fawaaz Basadien brings balance with solid defence and attacking runs. Image: Stellenbosch FC

Source: Twitter

Fawaaz Basadien: Left-back with bite

As long-serving skipper Innocent Maela nears the exit door, Bafana sees Basadien as the ideal successor.

“Basadien has defensive intelligence and an eye for goal. He’s not just a plug-in; he upgrades that left side,” he said.

The Stellenbosch FC full-back offers both stability and offensive threat.

Oswin Appollis: The creative spark

With Relebohile Mofokeng tipped for an overseas move, Pirates will need flair in the final third.

“Appollis is ready for the big stage. He brings flair, energy, and end product,” said Bafana.

Hijacking the 23-year-old from Kaizer Chiefs would also deal a blow to their rivals.

Feisal Salum: Midfield maestro

“Put Salum alongside Tito Maswanganyi and Kabelo Dlamini, and you’ve got the most balanced midfield in the league,”

Bafana said confidently. The Tanzanian international’s vision and control could be pivotal in tight, tactical contests.

Sphephelo 'Yaya' Sithole: Holding midfield general

Linked to Chiefs, Sithole is one Bafana says Pirates must land.

“He reads the game like a veteran. A future Bafana Bafana regular for sure,” he added.

The 25-year-old would add steel and discipline to the engine room.

Now or never for Pirates

“Pirates are close. But close doesn’t win you leagues. These five names could.”

Bafana concluded

5 key duels that could decide CAF Champions league final

Briefly News previously reported that football journalist Mandla Biyela believes five key individual battles could decide the outcome of the 2025 CAF Champions League final first leg between Mamelodi Sundowns and Pyramids FC.

In an exclusive analysis, Biyela highlights crucial on-field matchups, including Grant Kekana vs Fiston Mayele, Aubrey Modiba vs Mostafa Fathi, and Jayden Adams vs Blati Touré, which he says will determine the match's fine margins.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News