Orlando Pirates have been urged to sign new strikers ahead of next season after finishing behind Mamelodi Sundowns in the Betway Premiership.

The Brazilians were crowned champions after defeating Chippa United in their midweek fixture, but they were closely followed by the Bucs all through the season.

With Jose Riveiro’s departure already confirmed after their win over Golden Arrows, the incoming Pirates boss has been advised on what to do before the start of next season.

Pirates told to sign new strikers

Sports journalist Uche Anuma, in a chat with Briefly News, advised Orlando Pirates on bringing in new strikers this summer.

“Orlando Pirates have done well for themselves this season as a team, but need to find a solution to some things before the arrival of their new coach this summer,” he said.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

“One of the main reasons Pirates couldn’t dethrone Mamelodi Sundowns in the Betway Premiership was a lack of important goals from their strikers.

“Evidence Makgopa and Tshegofatso Mabasa did their best for Pirates this season, but I feel it’s not enough if they really want to move past Sundowns next season.

“Makgopa scored five goals in 19 matches in the Betway Premiership while Mabasa has seven in 21 appearances, these are not really good numbers from strikers of a club that wants win the league title.

“They need new strikers that can guarantee them at least 15-17 goals in the league alone, coupled with input from wingers and other players on the team, then they would be unstoppable.”

Anuma also suggested the striker Pirates can sign this summer ahead of next season.

“I can see reports claiming they are working on bringing Fiston Mayele to the club this summer. I think he’s a perfect striker for the club,” he added.

“He’s good in the air, sharp in one-on-one situations and has a very good eye for goals, that’s the type of player they need come next season.

“He’s going to be an expensive signing, but I’m sure they will reap their investment if they end up signing him.”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News