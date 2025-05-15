The 33-year-old midfielder is set to be released after a season with minimal game time, with his contract expiring on 30 June

Orlando Pirates are reportedly preparing to part ways with experienced midfielder Miguel Timm, whose future at the Soweto giants has been under scrutiny following a season of limited appearances.

Timm, 33, has struggled for game time under Jose Riveiro this season, making only three appearances in domestic cup competitions and none in the Betway Premiership. His contract is set to expire at the end of June, and sources close to the club suggest it will not be renewed.

Miguel Timm’s time at Orlando Pirates appears to be nearing its end after a challenging season on the sidelines. Image: Orlando Pirates

Once a pivotal figure in the Pirates engine room, Timm's role has diminished, prompting interest from other Premier Soccer League (PSL) clubs. Both AmaZulu and Sekhukhune United expressed interest during the January transfer window and are expected to reignite talks in the off-season.

Riveiro departs after cup heartbreak

The Buccaneers are also changing the pitch, with head coach Jose Riveiro confirming his early departure from the club. The Spaniard, who had been linked with Egyptian giants Al Ahly, reportedly requested to leave following Pirates’ 2-1 loss to Kaizer Chiefs in the Nedbank Cup final.

Speaking after his final match in charge, a 3-0 win over Golden Arrows, Riveiro gave an emotional farewell:

“They took care of me from day one and still do. I’m a thankful person, and I will never forget the support. I will never coach another team in South Africa. Orlando Pirates is the only club I could give my heart to,” he said.

Pirates eye Mayele to bolster attack

In the wake of Riveiro’s departure and Timm’s imminent exit, Pirates are actively scouring the market for reinforcements. One name that continues to be linked with a move to Mayfair is Fiston Mayele, the Congolese striker who tormented them in continental competition.

Congolese striker Fiston Mayele has once again emerged as a potential target for Pirates. Image: Pyramids FC

According to insiders, contact has already been made between Mayele’s representatives and Pirates. While negotiations are still at a preliminary stage, the Buccaneers are believed to be weighing a formal approach.

“Given Pirates’ need for a clinical finisher and Mayele’s track record, it makes sense,” a source close to the situation said.

With significant squad changes expected in the coming weeks, Orlando Pirates appear poised for a crucial off-season rebuild as they aim to mount a stronger title challenge next term.

