Former Orlando Pirates striker Tendai Ndoro has undergone surgery in South Africa and is currently recovering after the successful removal of a tumour under his armpit.

Former Orlando Pirates forward Tendai Ndoro is on the mend after undergoing surgery to remove a tumour.

Ndoro confirms surgery was successful

The ex-Zimbabwe international took to social media to confirm the operation went well and thanked God for his recovery. In a heartfelt Facebook post, Ndoro wrote,

“Congratulations to myself for the successful surgery I had this afternoon. It went well; the tumour in my hand was removed. Glory to the Almighty God for keeping us alive.”

This news came as a relief to fans across South Africa and Zimbabwe, many of whom had been concerned following earlier reports about his health.

Addressing diabetes speculation

Speculation about Ndoro’s health surfaced after reports claimed he had been hospitalised in Durban with complications linked to diabetes. However, the 36-year-old has since clarified that his condition is unrelated to the disease.

In a video message shared online, Ndoro addressed his supporters:

“Hello guys, I’m okay. I’m in the hospital, undergoing treatment for a tumour that developed under my armpit. It’s not diabetes. I’m sick, yes, but it’s not that serious.”

Tendai Ndoro, ex-Orlando Pirates forward, engages fans in a Facebook Live session.

Concern sparked by leaked family audio

Prior to Ndoro’s video update, concern grew when an audio recording of his mother surfaced online. In the clip, she sounded distraught while discussing her son’s condition. She revealed that a friend of Ndoro's had to contact the family due to his lack of communication.

“Tendai is in hospital in Durban. His sugar levels were reportedly very low, and his eyes had sunk in. He also had a swollen area under his armpit. It hurts me that I don’t even have money to go and see him or bring him home.”

Fans offer support across borders

Following Ndoro’s clarification, social media has been flooded with well-wishes and support from fans and former teammates alike, celebrating his resilience and positive outlook.

The former Chicken Inn and Orlando Pirates forward is reportedly in stable condition and expected to make a full recovery.

Tendai Ndoro remains in good spirits after undergoing a medical procedure to remove a tumour from his armpit.

Tendai Ndoro's tenure at Orlando Pirates from 2015 to 2017 stands out as a highlight in his football career, marked by significant contributions and memorable performances.

Prolific goal scoring

Ndoro made an immediate impact upon joining the Buccaneers, amassing 17 goals in 48 league appearances. His most productive season came in 2016–17, where he netted 12 league goals, finishing just one goal shy of the league's top scorer, Lebo Manyama of Cape Town City.

Notable performances

One of Ndoro's standout moments was his hat-trick against Golden Arrows in August 2016, leading Pirates to a 3-1 victory. Additionally, he played a pivotal role in the 2015 Carling Black Label Cup, scoring the decisive penalty in a shootout against arch-rivals Kaizer Chiefs, securing the trophy for Pirates.

Legacy at Orlando Pirates

Ndoro's tenure at Orlando Pirates is remembered for his goal-scoring prowess and his ability to deliver in crucial matches, solidifying his status as a key figure during his time with the club.

