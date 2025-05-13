Uzalo actor Vusi Mdiniso is making headlines after an alleged photo of him in rugged clothes on the streets went viral — a stark contrast to his rising stardom

The 34-year-old Tembisa-born star has since addressed the rumours, which have thrust his private life into the spotlight

Several celebrities, including Gugu Zuma-Ncube, Desmond Dube, and DJ Sbu, have reached out to Mdiniso in support amid the swirling reports

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Acting in one of the biggest productions has its fair share of headlines. Uzalo actor Vusi Mdiniso, who stars as Sgidi, has downplayed damning reports about his private life.

Uzalo star Vusi 'Sgidi' Mdiniso addresses private life rumours. Image: vusiofficial_sa

Source: Instagram

Thanks to his social media following, the Uzalo star often trends whenever he posts or gets posted.

Uzalo actor Vusi Mdiniso denies homelessness rumours

Vusi Mdiniso, who has managed to keep his private life under wraps, expressed his disappointment in fake news as he addressed reports of homelessness.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The actor made headlines recently after his photo in rugged clothes and on the streets made the rounds.

Rumour mill alleged he was homeless and seemingly falling on hard times to make ends meet.

Vusi Mdiniso has since downplayed the reports and made it known that he was disappointed with the news.

The actor made it known that the reports not only damaged his personal life but also damaged his career. Speaking to the media, he said:

“I wish people truly understood the emotional and personal effects these kinds of posts can have. This post has caused unnecessary confusion and concern among my actual fans and the public."

The 34-year-old actor also thanked a host of celebrities and friends who reached out to him against the backdrop of the news.

Some industry heavyweights who swiftly reached out include Uzalo’s executive producer, Gugu Zuma-Ncube, Desmond Dube and DJ Sbu.

Uzalo actor Vusi 'Sgidi' on the streets. Image: vusiofficial_sa

Source: Instagram

Vusi Mdiniso has since revealed that efforts are being made to take down the reports online. He joins a host of celebrities who have been rumoured to be homeless.

Last year, Zimbabwe-born South African actor Luthuli Dlamini made headlines when it was alleged he was homeless.

Dlamini dispelled the reports and said he was happy where he is. He posted:

“I am fine, I promise I am not homeless. Be sure of your sources of information. Do not compromise your integrity for 15 cheap minutes of fame.”

Vusi Mdiniso's illustrious career

Vusi Mdiniso’s coloful career has since resurfaced amid the damning reports. The Tembisa-born actor started acting at a young age and went on to join the VIT Academy.

He starred in several theatre plays, including Expelled from Life and My Richest Yard.

The star went on to star in several big-budget productions, including Uzalo, Rhythm City, Generations, Isibaya and uGogo Wabantu.

Vusi Mdiniso opens up about industry woes

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported on the struggles actors face despite appearing on television daily.

Speaking to the publication, Vusi Mdiniso reflected on the welfare of many actors as he opened up about his contractual challenges during his time on uGogo Wabantu in 2023.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News