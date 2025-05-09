Scriptwriter and actor Thabo Masoga, who played Ananias in SABC1's soapie Skeem Saam, is asking for financial assistance

The former Muvhango actor, who now works as a security guard in Limpopo province, reveals that he needs money for an eye operation

The 53-year-old actor previously made headlines when he opened up about losing his houses in Gauteng and a fleet of cars

'Skeem Saam' star Thabo Masoga is asking for donations. Images: Skeem Saam3 and ThaboMasoga

Source: Facebook

Former Skeem Saam actor Thabo Masoga, who recently made headlines when he shared that he's a security guard, is pleading for donations.

Masoga, who is famously known for portraying the character of Ananias alongside Thabo Mkhabela in the SABC1 soapie, says he needs money for an eye surgery.

The actor-turned-security guard revealed to Sunday World this week that he was diagnosed with a cataract in his left eye.

Masoga adds that he will accept help from anyone who can assist him with the surgical procedure. The former actor and scriptwriter also pleads for a surgeon who can perform the eye operation for R15 000.

'Skeem Saam' star Thabo Masoga is pleading for donations. Image: SkeemSaam3

Source: Facebook

Brenda Ngxoli receives financial assistance

Former The Queen actress Brenda Ngxoli made headlines in January when she received money from her fans on social media.

MDN News reported on X that award-winning actress fans came through for her in her time of need.

The fan-favourite actress left South Africans in tears when she opened up about the physical and emotional abuse she had endured from her mother after hitting rock bottom.

@zamaqengebe replied:

"We’re still pouring in that Capitec account. Event organisers and radio personalities are coming forward with gigs for her. It’s unity, thereby the blue app."

@Gee_MSFC_ said:

"May he increase. This is big! She kept people glued on the TV with her talent I remember her on home affairs I hope @MojaLoveTv give her one show to connect with her fans again."

@headaches28 replied:

"I don't mean to be a pessimist, but actors and musicians alike need to get ordinary jobs, the industry is relentless given don't control your relevance in the scene."

@thee_carplug wrote:

"She built a whole food sustained home (farm-like) to feed herself and everyone at home. It had cows mainly and other life stock. She was never a reckless artist, always put 100% on her work. Respected everyone. She didn't need the industry at some point before TQ. Thank u Mandis."

@zamaqengebe said:

"Not even 8am yet and we’re already at R12k again! Please note, she never asked for any money or handouts, she wasn’t even aware that people are donating for her. Village child we are with u!"

‘Skeem Saam’ actress Koketso Machaka reveals DJ Thomas and Mapitsi’s secrets

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported this May that talented actress Koketso Machaka has joined the cast of SABC1's educational soapie, Skeem Saam.

Machaka opens up about portraying the character of DJ Thomas' girlfriend and fiancée, Nthati.

Viewers of the SABC1 soapie have taken to social media this week to respond to Machaka's character.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News