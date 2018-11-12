Duduzane Zuma's siblings: What do we know about his brothers and sisters?

Duduzane Zuma is a South African businessman best known as one of the sons of former Mzansi president Jacob Zuma. Besides his incredibly famous father, Duduzane has had quite a lot going for him over the years, including numerous directorial positions in various companies. He has also been at the centre of a few controversies. Duduzane comes from a big family with numerous siblings and half-siblings. Who are Duduzane Zuma's siblings, and how many are they?

Duduzane Zuma, the son of Former South African President Jacob Zuma, arrives ahead of his dad's corruption trial at the Pietermaritzburg High Court. Photo: Phill Makagoe

President Zuma has 23 children, with a considerable number being from his former wives, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Kate Mantsho. Talking about his numerous children, the former president once stated that "There are plenty of politicians who have mistresses and children that they hide so as to pretend they're monogamous. I prefer to be open. I love my wives and I'm proud of my children."

Duduzane Zuma's siblings

Duduzane Zuma is Jacob Zuma's third eldest son. He was born in 1984 to Jacob and Kate and was brought up alongside four siblings.

Full name Duduzane Zuma Gender Male Date of birth 20 May 1984 Age 38 years (as of 2022) Zodiac Taurus Place of birth Maputo, Mozambique Nationality South African Religion Christianity Ethnicity Black Eye colour Brown Hair colour Black Marital status Married Wife Shanice Stork Parents Jacob Zuma and Kate Mantsho

Here is a quick look at his siblings.

Duduzile Zuma

Duduzile Zuma daughter Former South African President Jacob Zuma reacts after the adjournment of her father's arms deal corruption trial. Photo: Phill Makagoe

Full name Duduzane Zuma Nickname Dudu Gender Female Date of birth 20 May 1984 Age 38 years (as of 2022) Zodiac Taurus Place of birth Maputo, Mozambique Nationality South African Religion Christianity Ethnicity Black Eye colour Brown Hair colour Black Marital status Married Husband Lonwabo Sambudla Parents Jacob Zuma and Kate Mantsho

Duduzile is affectionately referred to as 'Dudu' and is Jacob Zuma's oldest daughter. She is also Duduzane's twin, with the two having been born on 20 May 1984. Despite being the former president's oldest daughter, Duduzile has spent most of her life away from the public eye. She is a public relations and communication expert.

Who is Duduzile's mother? Her mother was known as Kate Mantsho. After her demise in 2000, Duduzile created a charitable foundation known as the Dudu Zuma foundation, which works with underprivileged women and children who are at risk of committing suicide.

Mxolisi 'Saady' Zuma

Full name Mxolisi Zuma Nickname Saady Gender Male Date of birth 1980 Age 42 years (as of 2022) Place of birth Maputo, Mozambique Nationality South African Religion Christianity Ethnicity Black Eye colour Brown Hair colour Black Marital status Married Wives Phindile Luthuli and Ziyanda Dlamini Parents Jacob Zuma and Kate Mantsho

Mxolisi is Jacob Zuma's second-born son and Duduzane's eldest full brother. He was born in 1980 when the Zumas were exiled in Mozambique. Like some of his siblings, Mxolisi is an accomplished businessman with interests in numerous South African sectors.

He has two wives, namely Phindile Luthuli and Ziyanda Dlamini. The latter is the daughter of King Mswati of Swaziland.

Phumzile Zuma

Full name Phumzile Zuma Gender Female Date of birth 1989 Age 33 years (as of 2022) Place of birth Kwa-Zulu Natal, South Africa Nationality South African Religion Scientology Ethnicity Black Eye colour Brown Hair colour Black Parents Jacob Zuma and Kate Mantsho

Phumzile is Duduzane’s second full sister. She was born to Jacob and Kate in 1989 and went on to study at the University of Witwatersrand. Like some of her siblings and half-siblings, Phumzile maintains a very private life.

She is a devoted Scientologist and once made a public appearance, giving a speech at the Scientology Life Improvement Centre in Johannesburg.

Nhlakanipho Vusi Zuma (1993-2018)

Full name Nhlakanipho Vusi Zuma Gender Male Date of birth 1993 Passed away in 2018 Age at the time of death 25 years Place of birth Kwa-Zulu Natal, South Africa Religion Christianity Ethnicity Black Parents Jacob Zuma and Kate Mantsho

Nhlakanipho Vusi Zuma was born in 1993 and passed away in 2018 after lupus-related complications. His passing left his family devastated and took a particularly heavy toll on his father, Jacob Zuma.

Duduzane Zuma's half-siblings

Besides the four full siblings, Duduzane Zuma has 18 half-siblings. Here is a look at those from the former president's older clan.

Mziwoxolo Edward Zuma

Edward Zuma on July 07, 2021 in Nkandla, South Africa. The former president was found guilty of contempt of court by the Constitutional Court of South Africa. Photo: Darren Stewart

Mother : Minah Shongwe

: Minah Shongwe Born : 1977

: 1977 Age: 45 years (as of 2022)

Edward was born to Minah and Jacob in 1977. He is an accomplished legal practitioner, having studied law at the University of Zululand. He is Jacob's eldest child and one of his fiercest defenders. Edward holds directorial positions in numerous companies.

Msholozi Zuma

Mother : Nkosazana Dlamini

: Nkosazana Dlamini Born : 1982

: 1982 Age: 40 years (as of 2022)

Msholozi is former president Zuma's oldest daughter. She was named after her father's clan name. Her mother, Nkosazana, divorced Jacob when Msholozi was 16 years old.

Gugulethu Zuma-Ncube

President Jacob Zuma's daughter Gugulethu Zuma arrives at the wedding ceremony of her sister Duduzile Zuma. Photo: Sunday Times

Mother : Nkosazana Dlamini

: Nkosazana Dlamini Born : 1985

: 1985 Age: 37 years (as of 2022)

Gugu is a popular South African actress and is best known for her portrayal of Lesedi Moloi in the hit South African television show, Isidingo. She also plays Zozo in Rhythm City and Coco in Its for Life. She attended the AFDA Cape Town and graduated with a degree in live performance.

Besides acting, Gugu is also an accomplished entrepreneur with an interest in the South African entertainment industry.

Nokuthula ‘Thuli’ Nomaqhawe

Mother : Nkosazana Dlamini

: Nkosazana Dlamini Born : 1987

: 1987 Age: 35 years (as of 2022)

Thuli is a public policy expert. She has two master's degrees, one from the University of KwaZulu-Natal and another from Wits University. She has worked at the Presidency Department of Monitoring and Evaluation since 2010 and serves as a director in various companies.

Besides her entrepreneurial ventures, Thuli is also a part-time actress and starred in her sister's sitcom titled It's My Life.

Thuthukile ‘Thuthu’ Xolile Nomonde

Mother : Nkosazana Dlamini

: Nkosazana Dlamini Born : 28 April 1989

: 28 April 1989 Age: 33 years (as of 2022)

Thuthu has had a remarkable career journey since completing her degree studies in 2012. First, she served as a liaison officer at the country's Ministry of State Security. A few years later, she became South Africa's youngest ministerial chief of staff when she was appointed to the Department of Telecommunications and Postal Services.

Half siblings from the younger clan

Businessman Duduzane Zuma during second day of his testimony at the commission of inquiry into state capture on October 08, 2019 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Photo: Thulani Mbele

Duduzane also has half-siblings from his father's younger clan. Most of them are still minors, meaning not much is known about them. Here is a quick look.

Three children (a son and two daughters) were born to a woman known as MaNtuli. The boy was born in August 2010, while the girl was born in January 2002.

A son born to Gloria Bongekile Ngema in 2006.

Four children under the care of Thobeka Madiba. One was born to her, while the other three are from an unknown woman.

Two daughters were born to Priscilla Nonkwaleko Mhlongo. The firstborn was born on 18 January 1998, while her sister was born on 19 September 2002.

A daughter was born to an unknown woman who hails from Richard's Bay, KwaZulu-Natal.

A son was born to Sonono Khoza in October 2009.

A son born to Nonkanyiso Chonco on 12th April 2018.

Who are Gertrude Sizakele Khumalo's children?

South African President's wife Gertrude Sizakele Khumalo (R) speaks with French President's companion Valerie Trierweiler as they arrive at the Union Buldings in Pretoria. Photo: Fred Dufour

Gertrude Sizakele Khumalo was the first wife of former president Zuma. She and Jacob met in 1959 and fell in love. They were separated four years later when Zuma was arrested and handed a 10-year prison sentence.

The two then got married after Zuma's release in 1973. Two years later, Zuma went into exile and met Nkosazana Dlamini, whom he would later marry. This made Sizakele the first wife in the polygamous marriage. Jacob and Gertrude do not have any children together.

Who are Gertrude Sizakele Khumalo's siblings? Not much is known about the former president's first wife's upbringing and whether she has siblings or not.

How old is Duduzane Zuma?

He is currently 38 years old, having been born on 20 May 1984.

How many siblings does Duduzane Zuma have?

He has four full siblings: Mxolisi Saady, Phumzile, Duduzile, and the late Nhlakanipho Vusi.

How many half-siblings does Duduzane Zuma have?

He has 18 half-siblings from his father's older and younger clans.

Who are Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma's siblings?

Nkosazana has a younger sister known as Hlobisile. She is an active ANC member and serves as a member of the Kwa-Zulu Natal Legislature.

Who was Jacob Zuma's first wife?

Gertrude Sizakele Khumalo was the first wife of former president Zuma. She and Jacob met in 1959 and fell in love.

Have you been wondering about the identities of the numerous Duduzane Zuma's siblings? This guide has all the info you need on the subject. The renowned former president's son has four full siblings and 18 half siblings.

