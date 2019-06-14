Zuma wives: The photos of all Jacob Zuma's wives and each one's story

Clearly, the former president is a lover of women and a polygamist by nature. Apart from having a lot of wives, he is also known to have more than 20 kids. This is just a part of the legacy he lives behind, apart from his leadership contributions, when his time comes. After all, family will always be important.

Is it that Jacob Zuma just loves to get a new wife or there is something else yet to be uncovered? His reasons are best known to him. One thing is for sure though, he is a man that chose this path and it appears that it is working just fine. One may ask how many children does Jacob Zuma have considering his many wives. Obviously, he has a lot of children. Although he is supposed to have 6 wives in total, 2 of them are no longer with him. He lost his first wife to divorce and another to death. Check out the details about Zumas wives below.

List of Zuma's wives

So, how many wives does Zuma have? This is a question that many have asked especially when there were rumours that he had engaged a 24-year-old and was keen on making her his wife. Their engagement was announced sometime in April 2018. The last wife-to be whom he paid lobola for is known as Nonkanyiso Conco, who has a son for him.

He did not justify this when people lashed him for it. According to him, his brother and several community representatives, this was very normal for people in his clan. With all these, it appears as though polygamy in South Africa is a norm that is acceptable, as long as you can take care of the women. Apart from the new wife, the following is a list of other Zuma wives. How many wives has Zuma had?

1. Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

Zuma married her in 1972 and later, the two divorced in 1998. Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma's age is 72 years old as of 2021. Although she is an ex-wife, she can be considered as the first one to have been married by the former president. She is a South African politician and a renowned anti-apartheid activist. She once worked as the South African Minister for Home Affairs between 2009 to 2012. Her kids include Thuthukile Zuma, Gugulethu Zuma-Ncube, and Msholozi Zuma.

2. Gertrude Sizakele Khumalo

They got married in 1973 and she is currently considered Zuma's first wive. The 81-year-old started dating her husband back in 1959 but got separated when he was taken into exile for 10 years. She was the serving South African first lady from 2009 – 2014 when the husband was in power. She has no children though. She is respected as the oldest of Jacob Zuma wives and also the fact that she is the first wife too. She is noted for founding the Sizakhele MaKhumalo Zuma Foundation.

3. Kate Mantsho

She was married in 1976 and died in 2000. It is impossible to mention the wife and not talk about Jacob Zuma children. Kate Mantsho's children include Duduzane Zuma, Mxolisi Zuma, Duduzile Zuma, Saddy, Nhlakanipho Vusi Zuma and Phumzile Zuma. She reportedly died after taking an overdose of Malaria drugs and sleeping pills at the age of 44 years. She was Duduzane Zuma mother and got a state burial since at the time of her death, Zuma served as the vice president of the country. Her son, Duduzane Zuma's wife is known as Shanice Stork.

4. Nompumelelo Ntuli

Zuma married her in 2008 but she separated from him after it was alleged that she wanted to poison him. She has a daughter by the name Thandisiwe Zuma. She was sometimes referred to as Mantuli Zuma. She no longer lives in Nkandla and has since said that she did not plot to kill her former husband.

5. Thobeka Madiba

She is Zuma's wife that was married in 2010. She is one of the most glamorous wives of Zuma. The beautiful Madam Thobeka Madiba Zuma is the boss lady herself. She is a former banker and has always been active in charity. She has also been known to voice her strong opinions on matters health, security and employment just to mention a few things. She has 3 kids in total.

Thobeka is known for leading a Unicef-backed campaign that was meant to raise awareness on the subject of child brides. She pushed increased action towards stopping illegal marriages to under-aged individuals and minors that was rampant. She went to school at Umlazi Campus of the University of Zululand and graduated with a B.Com

6. Gloria Bongi Ngema

Commonly known as Gloria Bongekile Ngema or Bongi Ngema Zuma, the beauty is also one of Zuma's wives. She was the last wife for a long time considering that she was married in 2012. You can say that naturally, she is Jacob Zuma wife that was closest to him, at least before rumours of a new woman surfaced. She has a child by the name Sinqumo Zuma.

Nonkanyiso Conco was going to be the latest additions to Zuma's ladies. She was engaged in April 2018 and gave birth to a son during Zuma's 76th birthday on April 12. The fact that Zuma is older than her by over 52 years did not seem to bother her. If you were wondering how many children does Zuma have, it appears not enough.

For a long time, she believed and participated in the Zulu reed dance which was a show of virginity when girls presented reeds to the Zulu king as part of the tradition proving their virginity. Before her engagement to Zuma, Conco served as the director of a Pietermaritzburg-based Nomkhubulwane Culture and Youth Development organisation, that promoted and preserves the famous Zulu cultural practice of virginity testing. She can be said to be the youngest of Jacob Zuma love choices ever. However, in June 2020 the couple reportedly split.

South Africa's ex-president is a polygamist who has reportedly been married six times. Zuma divorced some of his wives but he has others to spend his retirement years with.

If you want to know more about the former president of South Africa that ruled the country from 2009 to 2018, Briefly.co.za published an article with his bio. Ha also served as the president of the ANC, Africa National Congress. He is one of the most controversial politicians that has been associated with graft allegations as well as racketing. Read more about the former president.

