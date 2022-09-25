Jesse Belle Deutschendorf is an American artist and jeweller, but many know her as a celebrity child. She is famous as the daughter of the late American singer-songwriter John Denver. Her mother is a renowned actress. Due to her celebrity status, many people are always curious to know more about her.

Henry John Deutschendorf Jr. was a legendary country singer with a decorated music career. His sudden demise left many people devastated and heartbroken, particularly his family. Several years after his death, many fans hope that one of his children will follow in their father’s footsteps. However, that does not seem to happen any time soon because his kids, such as Jesse Belle Deutschendorf, have ventured into different professions.

Jesse Belle Deutschendorf's profile and bio summary

Birth name Jesse Belle Deutschendorf Famous as John Denver’s daughter Gender Female Date of birth 18 May 1989 Age 33 years of age (2022) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Aspen, Colorado, United States of America Current residence Aspen, Colorado, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Sexuality Straight Hair colour Brunette Eye colour Green Mother Cassandra Delaney Father John Denver Siblings Zachary, Anna Kate Marital status Married Husband Eli LeGate Paternal grandfather Lt. Col. Henry John Deutschendorf Paternal grandmother Erma Louise Swope Children None Profession Artist, jeweller Instagram @rocky_mountain_mermaid Net worth $300,000

Jesse Belle Deutschendorf’s biography

Jesse Belle Deutschendorf was born and raised in Aspen, Colorado, United States of America. She was born into a celebrity family. Her father, John Denver, was a celebrated country musician. Unfortunately, he died in a plane crash. Before his death, the American singer had released 33 albums. Several of his songs were certified Gold and Platinum by RIAA.

Her mother is the famous Cassandra Delaney. The actress was born in Brisbane, Australia. She is well recognized for appearing in Fair Game (1986), One Night Stand (1984), and Hurricane Smith (1992). Unfortunately for Jesse, her parents divorced when she was four years old.

How old is Jesse Belle Deutschendorf?

Jesse Belle's age is 33 years as of 2022. She was born on 18 May 1989. According to astrology, she is a Taurus.

What was the name of John Denver's second wife?

Her name is Cassandra Delaney. He married the Australian actress in 1988. They were together until 1993, when they officially divorced. The actor did not remarry after his second divorce. Initially, he was married to Annie Martell. They were together between 1967 and 1982.

Who is Cassandra Delaney married to now?

The actress did not remarry after divorcing Denver. She has also led a low-key life since divorcing the late singer in 1993. The actress has also not appeared in any film since 1992.

Did John Denver have children?

By the time Jesse Belle Deutschendorf's parents divorced, they only had one biological child. Additionally, her father’s previous marriage with Annie Martell did not result in the birth of any child. However, they agreed to adopt two kids, Zachary and Anna Kate, who are Jesse Belle’s siblings.

What does Jesse Belle Deutschendorf do?

Contrary to the expectations of many, Belle is not in the entertainment scene. Professionally, Belle is an artist and jeweller. Usually, she shares her painting work on Instagram. The 33-year-old also has a separate Instagram page, where she shares her work.

What is Jesse Belle Deutschendorf's net worth?

The artist has an alleged net worth of $300,000. She earns her income from her artwork. She also deals in jewellery, based on her Instagram posts. At the time of his death, her father had a whopping net worth of $60 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Who is Jesse Belle Deutschendorf’s husband?

Jesse is a married lady. She tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend named Eli LeGate. Jesse Belle Deutschendorf's wedding took place at John Denver Sanctuary on 27 September 2019.

Where is Jesse Belle Denver now?

She resides with her husband in Aspen, Colorado, United States of America. She has reportedly not moved out of Colorado for a long time now. One can follow her on Instagram to learn more about her life. However, the account is private.

Jesse Belle Deutschendorf is the only biological child of the late Henry John Deutschendorf Jr. Unlike his father and mother, Belle is not in the show biz scene. Instead, the 33-year-old is an artist and jeweller. Currently, she is residing in Aspen, Colorado, with her husband.

