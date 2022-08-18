Ashley Moss is an American entrepreneur and celebrity wife. She came into the limelight when she started dating NFL cornerback Richard Sherman. They tied the knot in 2018 and currently have two beautiful children. Keep reading to learn more intriguing facts.

Ashley is an American entrepreneur and the wife of NFL cornerback Richard Sherman. Photo: @rsherman25 on Instagram (modified by author)

Richard Sherman has been winning off and on the pitch. He has built a stable family with a beautiful wife and two adorable kids. As an NFL athlete, he is currently one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL. Sherman is a five-time Pro Bowl and three-time All-Pro cornerback.

Ashley Moss’s profiles summary and bio

Full name Ashley Moss Sherman Date of birth 22nd April 1988 Age 34 years old in 2022 Birth sign Taurus Place of birth Washington, United States Nationality American Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Husband NFL athlete Richard Sherman (since 2018) Children Son Rayden and daughter Avery Parents Raymond and Stephanie Moss Siblings Younger sister Haley Mariah Profession Entrepreneur Social media profiles Instagram

Ashley Moss’s age

The celebrity wife was born on 22nd April 1988 in Washington, United States. She is 34 years old in 2022, and her birth sign is Taurus.

Ashley Moss’s parents

Sherman’s wife is the daughter of Raymond and Stephanie Moss. She has a younger sister called Haley Mariah. Ashley is very close to her family.

Ashley Moss’s husband and children

Richard and Moss married in 2018 and have two children. Photo: @rsherman25 on Instagram (modified by author)

NFL cornerback Richard married his long-term girlfriend Moss in 2018 at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casno Punta Canta in the Dominican Republic. The two started dating in 2013 after meeting in Seattle and were engaged in 2015. They already had two children before walking down the aisle. Their eldest son Rayden was born on 5th February 2015, while their youngest child, daughter Avery, was born on 16th April 2016.

Ashley Moss’s career

Richard Sherman’s wife is an American-based businesswoman. She owns US Nails Renton, a nail salon based in Denton, Washington. In addition, she was appointed the Executive Director for Richard Sherman’s Family Foundation, Blanket Coverage. The NFL athlete established the organization in 2013 to help students from low-income families get school supplies and clothing.

Ashley owns a nail salon in Danton, Washington. Photo: @rsherman25 on Instagram (modified by author)

Ashley Moss’s net worth

The entrepreneur’s exact net worth is not known since it is unclear how much she makes from her business. However, various sources estimate her worth in 2022 at between $100,000 and $3 million.

How much is Sherman worth?

The NFL star has an estimated net worth of $40 million in 2022, and his annual salary is about $9 million. He was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks during the fifth round of the 2011 NFL Draft and was with the team until 2017.

He joined the San Francisco 49ers ahead of the 2018 season on a three-year contract of $39 million. He left the 49ers in February 2021 and became a free agent. He played briefly for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before joining the Amazon NFL coverage team. The cornerback also earns from lucrative endorsement deals, and some of the companies he has worked for include T-Mobile, Beats by Dre, Nike, Body Armor, and Orberto.

Is Ashley Moss white?

Richard Sherman’s wife is not white. She is an African-American and has mixed ethnicity. Her mother, Stephanie, is white, while her father, Raymond, is black.

What is Ashley Moss’s real name?

The American businesswoman’s real name is Ashley Moss. She adopted her husband’s last name and now goes by Ashley Moss Sherman on her social media accounts.

Richard Sherman

Is Richard Sherman married? The NFL cornerback is married. He tied the knot with her longtime girlfriend, Ashley Moss, in 2018 in the Dominican Republic.

How tall is Richard Sherman?

The NFL cornerback stands at 6 feet 3 inches (1.9 m). His current recorded weight is 88 kgs (195 lbs).

When did Richard Sherman become drafted?

He was drafted in the fifth round of the 2011 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks. He was with the team for seven seasons (2011 to 2017) before signing with the Francisco 49ers.

Richard Sherman plays in the NFL as a cornerback. Photo: Joe Scarnici

Is Richard Sherman coming back to the NFL?

The All-Pro cornerback is currently a studio host for Amazon’s Thursday Night Football. However, he has not retired from active play. In a previous interview, he revealed he is still leaving his comeback window open for as long as possible. His last team was the Buccaneers, where he played five games in 2021.

What was Richard Sherman’s GPA at Stanford?

The NFL cornerback is one of the athletes with the highest IQ in the National Football League. He joined Stanford University on a scholarship from Dominguez High School, where he got a 4.2 GPA.

Richard Sherman and Ashley Moss have an admirable marriage. The NFL cornerback is undeniably a family-oriented man who has been committed to the same woman since 2013, unlike his peers in showbiz, who have a trail of baby mamas.

