Radio presenter Penny Ntuli startled fans when she revealed that she had been in two separate car accidents

The two very unfortunate ordeals all happened to the Jozi FM radio presenter in one week

Penny Ntuli shared a picture of her damaged BMW and left netizens fearful, with many asking her to be cautious

Penny Ntuli first got involved in a car accident which happened on the Gauteng N3 Highway. A few days later, she shook the internet when she revealed that another accident occurred, this time at her home.

Radio star Penny Ntuli involved in yet another accident

The Jozi FM radio presenter Penny Ntuli said she was involved in two separate car accidents, and the tragic ordeals happened in just one week.

On her Facebook page, Ntuli said she has been driving for seven years and has never faced an accident. To her dismay, she got hit by two accidents, which damaged her luxury BMW.

“In my seven years of driving, I’ve never caused an accident or have ever been involved in one, but this is now beyond me. Last night, as I was parking my car in the yard, I heard a car going in the opposite direction. I tried pressing the brakes and pulling the handbrake, but the car hit a wall and got damaged in the same spot as yesterday’s accident. This car needs to go back home. No way!”

Mzansi empathises with Penny Ntuli

Penny Ntuli posted a photo of her damaged car. The first incident on Sunday involved a wooden log that fell from the back of a truck.

Netizens are fearful for the star, prompting them to urge her to exercise caution on the roads and assess if there is no dark cloud hanging over her.

Commenting under @MDNnewss's post, this is what netizens said:

@Melusi_Mokone asked:

"Did she make umsebenzi for her ancestors, slaughter a goat or something for her career??"

@Nduuh_Masondo said:

"She must stop driving for a while. They are after her."

@Asa_Sigoxo added:

"Haiboo, I’d freak out to have an accident the same week is crazy."

Penny Ntuli buys a new house

In a previous report from Briefly News. Penny Ntuli announced that she had purchased her new house.

The radio personality received congratulatory messages from her supporters and peers.

