Gagasi FM DJ Penny Ntuli took to social media to announce her newfound independence

The Durban radio personality confirmed buying a new house to call her very own in a TikTok video

The video was met with an outpour of congratulatory messages from fans who are proud of Penny's milestone

Penny Ntuli announced buying her first home online. Image: Penny Ntuli

Source: Facebook

Celebrating the amazing milestone of purchasing her first home and property recently was radio personality Penny Ntuli.

Gagasi FM host buys a house

The Gagasi FM DJ posted a TikTok video showing her flowers and a congratulatory note from her real estate agents wishing her well on her new home.

Penny simply captioned the post:

"Secured kwami (my home)."

Why buying a home is worth celebrating

According to Home Buyers Best Friend, buying your first home is undoubtedly a significant milestone in life, if not the most important. It is a symbol of independence and security.

Over and above that, first-time home ownership is not just a celebratory occasion. It is also an investment that can provide numerous emotional, financial and tax benefits.

Mzansi showers Penny with congratulations

Penny's home ownership announcement had Mzansi and her fans buzzing with excitement as they flooded the TikTok post comments section with love-filled well wishes.

MvubuMakhosi said:

"Congratulations, sthandwa, to many more properties in future ❤️"

thandokhumalo395 replied:

"UNkulunkulu emuhle njalo. Congratulations, sisi."

Nomalanga925 wrote:

"I remember ngake ngathi ngolunye usuku unkulunkulu usazolokhu ekubusisile nje and he's definitely doing that. Magodide mft Congratulations ♥️"

thulisilengwenya commented:

"Congratulations, Mamas. Okuhle kodwa."

dumzuk responded:

"Ngyakubongela, sisi, for umoya wakho ngikufisela konke okuhle."

thabi0783 wrote:

"Ngiyaziqhenya ngawe muntu wam."

