Durban radio presenter Penny Ntuli took to social media to share a video of how she showed appreciation to a hardworking mama

A video shows Penny shopping for flowers to gift the mama who cooks and serves food at a local taxi rank

Many netizens were touched by the heartwarming moment and flooded the post with sweet commentary

Gagasi FM radio host Penny Ntuli surprised a mama who cooks and sells food at a taxi rank with flowers. Image: @pennyntuli

Gagasi FM radio personality Penny Ntuli tugged at Mzansi's hearts after sharing a kind deed that brightened an unexpected mama's day.

Penny showers mama with flowers

In a TikTok video, Penny is seen walking into a Woolworths store as she shops for flowers to gift a woman who cooks food at a local taxi rank where Penny usually buys her lunch.

This was Penny's random token of appreciation to the woman who was overcome with gratitude and emotion when Penny walked into her shop with the fresh bouquet of flowers.

Of course, the kind-hearted Penny also added some cash to the sweet gesture as a cherry on top. See the video below:

The radio personality has become known for her kindness and love for people. Briefly News previously reported on how she surprised a security guard at her workplace with a whole car!

Mzansi touched by Penny's gesture

SA netizens reacted to Penny's flower surprise with heartfelt comments and praised her for being such a thoughtful person.

Asande❤2019 said:

"This just made me cryGod bless you."

nicky149_g5

"Ohhh wena Penny you are not touching sana you're moving hearts You're genuine awuzenzisi."

Theodora Hajra Khumalo commented:

"Grateful she's receiving them while alive."

Teekay said:

"May the good Lord continue to bless you Penny mfethu❤❤❤."

nogwaja25226 replied:

"Ngidla khona nami Penny Cc."

XOWLIE replied:

"Awww kodwa Penny mfethumina bandla yangibusisa shame."

SmaN. replied:

"Jehova akubusise sisi. Aqhubeke akwandisele kukho konke okufisayo ngenhliziyo yakho ❤️❤️."

MASANGWENI❤️ commented:

"INHLIZIYO YAKHO UNGAVUM BEYONE CC."

