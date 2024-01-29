A hilarious video captured a woman doing the #MadeForMe challenge for her elderly partner

The footage posted on TikTok shows the woman dancing for her man as he looks odd and confused

Entertained netizens couldn't help but comment on how old the man looked and responded with banter

A woman dancing for her elderly bae had Mzansi in stitches.

An African woman dancing for her man had netizens cracking jokes in the comments.

Woman welcomes grandpa bae with dance

A TikTok video shared by @mnigeria98 shows her welcoming her older white man at the door as he arrives home with his dry cleaning.

The man can be seen looking confused at the door as @mnigeria98 dances in a sensual manner before him as part of the viral #MadeForMe challenge.

The woman continues her routine despite the elderly man not showing much of an interest in his playful partner's antics.

Watch the amusing video below:

Video has SA busting

Netizens could not contain their banter and amusement as they responded to the video with humour, poking fun at the couple and the old man's reaction to the woman's TikTok challenge. Others said he was probably too tired and needed to sit down.

@happygal commented:

"Laze lakhathala ikhehla lenkosi."

Olwami replied:

"Cha there's no peace eMzansi bafuna sikhulume noma singafuni."

Leonie Hare replied:

"Girl this man just wants to sit down. He's tired."

Kim commented:

"This is beyond sprinkle sprinkle."

Baker's ✨✨ responded:

"Girl you took sprinkle sprinkle way too personal ."

Hlengy Ncwane replied:

"Bengithi umkhulu wakhe."

nomha192 said:

"Yhooo imali sana inzimaKodwa."

