This stunner took to TikTok to showcase her luxury car, and netizens were amazed

In the video clip, the lovely lady is seen parking her black Mercedes-Benz

Many people in her comments section had questions about what the young babe does for a living, while others congratulated her

A young South African woman has gone viral on TikTok after revealing her unexpected ride. The video garnered millions of viewers, likes, and comments. It sparked a wave of joy and curiosity among viewers.

A woman impressed online users with her Mercedes-Benz in a TikTok video. Image: @leletinkosi_sa

Source: Instagram

Woman shows off her hot ride

The now-viral video shared by @leletinkosi_sa on TikTok shows the stunner inside her car as she drives it. She then proceeds to park her beautiful black Mercedes-Benz, and peeps in the comments are here for it.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the lovely lady's video

Many people flooded her comments section with congratulatory messages, while others could not help but question the young lady on what she does for a living.

Onthatile said:

"Congratulations, sis Leleti."

Trudy Mashasha gushed over the stunner's car, saying:

"If blessed was a person."

Mumu_1997 wrote:

"Ahh, whatever you said in your prayers... I salute you."

Nkanyisothembelan commended:

"Congratulations, my sister, usebenzile."

User4601825774694

"Very beautiful. I'm really happy for you."

Tornado was inspired by the lady adding:

"When I grow up, I wanna be like Leleti Nkosi."

Lee_art_o said:

"It’s giving mom."

