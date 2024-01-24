A crime prevention officer didn't sit back and let the 'what you drive' TikTok challenge pass her

She joined and showed herself in a stunning work uniform before capturing the BMW she drives at work

The online community reacted to the officer participating in the challenge, with many admiring her

An officer showed off what she drives in a TikTok challenge. Images: @nomasont0

A new challenge on TikTok has got people bragging differently. The challenge, show me what you drive, is about people showing themselves and showing their ride or what they drive.

Many have joined the challenge, showing off their stunning rides. However, a twist was added to it. The challenge was initially supposed to be about people who drive their own vehicles. But people who drive work cars have also taken the opportunity to join in, showing off their professions and the vehicle they drive at or for work.

A woman who works as a crime prevention officer didn't let the challenge pass her by. She took to her TikTok account, @nomasont0_ and posted a video, showing herself in the beautiful green uniform and capturing the BMW car she drove for work.

Officer enters 'What You Drive' challenge

Watch the TikTok clip of the officer below:

TikTokkers complimented the officer

The video has over 8,000 likes, with many online users showing love to the officer.

@Sabelo Dennis commented:

"I wanna be a passenger"

@Lehlohonolo Mahajane shared:

"I could be your ride if you want to"

@weareliverpool said:

"You pretty."

@firstlast4441 wrote:

"Joh ... please come and arrest me beautiful❤️"

@_NeoZar commented:

"And that's on puurrrr"

@Double R. shared:

"Sweet."

@user7199277205052 complimented:

"Beautiful "

@Bra Oupa said:

"Your ride is one of a kind sweety "

