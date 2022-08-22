A grateful beaut showed off receiving her new car from the dealership in a video posted on TikTok

The appreciative South African lady, who goes by @lamantungwagp on her socials, had a lovely time producing content for her new whip

Social media users who viewed the clip of the excited young woman were happy to see her collecting the vehicle and commented on her success and future responsibility on the road

One grateful new car owner has joined other drivers on the road.

A grateful lady showed off her new car on TikTok. Image: @lamantungwagp/TikTok

TikTok user @lamantungwagp will be unstoppable on Mzansi streets with her new white Volkswagen car.

The stunning lady posted a video in which a car salesman pulls off the cover and surprises @lamantungwagp with her new machine.

@lamantungwagp can be seen pacing back and forth in absolute excitement and finally putting her hands together, much similar to the praying emoji.

One impressed viewer of the clip wrote:

"Congrats, my darling. That is a machine."

And another viewer warned her to keep Mzansi roads safe and drive safely.

Take a look at some of Mzansi peeps congratulating her:

mothapo commented:

"You deserve it, shame. I can still remember the first time I meet you at Wits. Success was written all over your face. Congratulations."

AIRMZA_BHUKULA said:

"Congratulations, my sister. Be safe on the road."

tshepiso324 replied:

"Lol, she seems so happy. I can't even believe she pulled through."

meshack scorfield said:

"God is good. Congrats, my darling. That is a machine."

user3087466779105 reacted:

"Yes girl!"

