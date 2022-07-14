A picture of a lady taking ownership of her new car late at night, in the middle of nowhere, got people talking

Twitter user @KingDon_za is the one who shared the picture after he could not piece together what was going on

Some were right there with our guy, while others claimed there could have been a number of good reasons for this

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Everyone loves a good snap with their new car wrapped in a big bow, but this one had peeps tripping. It was clearly dark, the woman did not seem happy, and it looked as if they were in the middle of nowhere... other than the big red bow, nothing was normal about this handover.

Twitter user @KingDon_za could not believe their eyes when they saw this seemingly odd car handover snap. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Getting a new car is a big deal, and people love to celebrate by sharing pictures of themselves and taking ownership of their new wheels on social media.

Twitter user @KingDon_za came across this picture and had to share it to get the opinion of others because his eyes were wide. Things just did not add up, and our guy needed peeps to let him know what is up!

“Heeeh I have a lot of questions ”

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The people of Mzansi weigh in on the somewhat questionable situation

While there is no denying that this is not your average situation, and many found it just as dodgy as our main man, some felt that maybe this was the only time the woman was available, and maybe the car had been delivered to her.

Take a look at what people had to say:

@DproNene dropped facts:

“Guys I use to work as dealership at Bela Bela so some people will buy a car staying in Bloemfontein so we have to deliver that car after work so it means from Limpopo to Bloemfontein is 5 to 6 hour drive wat do u expect will be there at night n if a customer wants picture.”

@BoogieHarrySA was tripping:

“Only God and Satan know the truth of the events that took place that night.”

@HermaineM was not buying it:

“She doesn't look happy for her new car, and the sales person looks like he's in a hurry.

“Also why deliver at night? ”

@mothapotumelo17 had questions:

Little girl can’t believe her dad bought the same car from ‘Back to The Future' movie, sweet video goes viral

In other car-related news, Briefly News reported that the heartwarming moment a father surprised his young daughter by purchasing her favourite car as their new family vehicle was caught on camera.

According to VT, the girl's mother filmed the whole scene as her husband opened the door of her daughter's favourite car, a DeLorean. It was produced in Ireland.

The sports car was ahead of its time and became popular from the film Back to the Future. It was created by John DeLorean in 1977 when he left General Motors, Time.com reports.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News