A video of a little girl getting a huge surprise by her father has gone viral on social media and her reaction is heartwarming

Her favourite car is a DeLorean sports car and when she saw her dad open the car's door her immediate reaction was to shout at him to get out of the car

The DeLorean is famous for being featured in the 1985 film Back to the Future and has become a cult classic

The heartwarming moment a father surprised his young daughter by purchasing her favourite car as their new family vehicle was caught on camera.

The smile on this little girl's face was priceless when her dad surprised her by purchasing a DeLorean sports car. Image: Facebook / Paul Bersebach/Digital First Media/Orange County Register via Getty

Source: UGC

According to VT, the girl's mother filmed the whole scene as her husband opened the door of her daughter's favourite car, a DeLorean. It was produced in Ireland.

The sports car was ahead of its time and became popular from the film Back to the Future. It was created by John DeLorean in 1977 when he left General Motors, Time.com reports.

The viral video has almost eight million views and the little girl's reaction is amazing as she realises her dad owns the classic ride.

Dad surprises son with first car in viral video and he can't believe how lucky he is

A father captured the moment he surprised his son with his first car and the heartwarming clip went viral as the young man couldn't believe the Pontiac Fiero in the driveway was his.

The video went viral garnering 245 000 views and the boy's reaction is simply wholesome as he can't believe the American-made car is his.

Pontiac went out of business in 2009 and produced the Fiero, a mid-engined performance car between 1984 and 1988. It was powered by either an inline four-cylinder engine or a 2.8-litre V6 and power was sent exclusively to the rear wheels. This layout would make it fun to drive.

Source: Briefly News