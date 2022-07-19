A video of William Lilliard's amazing creation that allows a car to move thanks to special wheels horizontally is creating a buzz on the internet

The Candian inventor worked on his Omni Wheel project for eight years and filed a patent for the technology in 2015

In 2022 the video went viral on Tik Tok, and many people who hadn't seen the original Youtube clip reacted with amazement to the video

William Liddiard's viral video of his Omni Wheel creation found its way onto Tik Tok, and users are going crazy for the invention.

In the famous viral video, William Lilliard tested his Omni Wheel invention on his car. Image: Youtube

The Canadian inventor filed a patent on the technology that allows a tyre on the car to rotate horizontally, reports Patentyogi.com.

Liddiard worked on the tyres for eight years and tested them on his car. The invention can be bolted onto any car and makes parallel parking easy by neither moving forward nor backwards.

He says on his Youtube channel:

"The tyres "can" have the same build characteristics (siping, grooves, rubber compounds etc.) as regular tires. Now you can drive in all directions and turn on the spot when needed."

Users commented on the video and were full of praise for Liddiard's cool invention:

@henryjones4570 says:

"Great idea."

@DavidHansen says:

"This guy's a genius!"

CotedeSable says:

"MAN Canadians are smart people."

