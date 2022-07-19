A man who filmed a speeding bus in KwaZulu-Natal on his mobile phone while driving has come under fire from internet users

The incident was uploaded on SA Trucker's Facebook page and shows a passenger bus with a trailer regularly reaching speeds over what is indicated by road signs

However, users who commented on the clip accused the man of speeding and driving dangerously while filming

A KwaZulu-Natal driver filmed a passenger bus speeding through the Town Hill area in Pietermaritzburg despite road signs indicating drivers to reduce their speed to 60km/h.

Internet users criticised a KZN driver who filmed a speeding bus ahead of him while driving. Image: Facebook

The bus driver who was filmed driving at over 100km/h seemingly ignored signs requiring motorists to slow down to speeds as low as 40km/h.

According to Arrive Alive, road traffic signs can also prescribe speed limits which may be lower or higher than the general limits applicable on a public road.

The footage was uploaded on SA Trucker's Facebook page and has been watched over 3 000 times.

The driver who was filming and offering commentary in which he complained about the reckless behaviour of the bus driver came under fire from users who commented on the video.

Watch the clip below:

Several users voiced their frustration at the driver who recorded the video; here are some of their responses:

Athenkosi Artie M Okolo says:

"Why are u using your phone and driving."

Ike Isaacs says:

"You also driving 100 on 60 zone."

Retshepile Tafeni says:

"Two wrongs don't make anything right; why didn't you respect the speed limits and let him go."

Chilliboy Bw says:

"You're overspeeding."

