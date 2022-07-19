A South African man filling up his Toyota FJ Cruiser was in for a rude awakening when he sat with a fuel bill of over R4 000

Jacque Kruger's video went viral on TikTok as it showed his car was running empty, then he headed to the petrol station to fill up his two fuel tanks, totalling 154 litres

South Africans weighed in and reacted to the viral clip, with one commenting: "My goodness - it doesn’t even seem real!"

A Durban man's hilarious video as he struggles to comprehend how it costs R4036 to fill up his Toyota FJ Cruiser with petrol has gone viral.

The Toyota FJ Cruiser has a double fuel tank that totals 150 litres. Image: Tik Tok

Source: UGC

Jacques Kruger first notified his followers that his Toyota SUV's fuel light was on and headed to the fuel station, commenting on how good the gleaming red 4x4 looked. But then it went downhill as the high fuel price made Kruger swear in frustration at the high cost.

According to the Automobile Association of South Africa, the cost of 95 unleaded is R26.09 in coastal regions after several increases in the past few months.

However, Kruger's massive R4 036 petrol bill is due to Toyota increasing the FJ Cruiser's fuel tank capacity to 159 litres, Automark reports. This modification was introduced in 2013 and is for owners who take long trips and overland expeditions where petrol stations are few and far between.

Watch the video below, and please be advised it contains some swearing:

South Africans reacted on social media:

@zeena peters says:

"My Goodness - it doesn’t even seem real. And I complain about an R800 fill-up."

@Bianca says

"We parked behind a Hummer the other day, dude only put R150 in. Enough for him to start his car again."

@CarlLouw says:

"I will never complain about filling my tank again."

@MicaylaCatherine says:

"That’s why I never let my car go below half because I’ll have a heart attack filling it from empty."

Source: Briefly News