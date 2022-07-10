In recent months videos on social media of South Africans promoting the use of so-called 'fuel pills' that claim to reduce consumption have gone viral

The price of fuel shot up by R2.37 per litre on Wednesday 7 July and many South Africans are trying to find ways to deal with historic high prices

Experts have weighed in on the matter of 'fuel pills' and confirmed their use should be avoided by motorists

The record-high fuel prices in South Africa have seen chancers trying to sell so-called 'fuel pills' that claim to reduce a car's fuel consumption once added to the fuel tank.

A worrying trend on social media shows some South Africans promoting 'fuel pills' that claim to reduce fuel consumption. Image: Getty stock / Motorpress

Several videos on social media show South Africans promoting the use of so-called 'fuel-saving pills', one of the videos on Tik Tok has close to 940 000 views. The woman in the video also claims the pill makes the engine work more optimally.

Many comments on the clip are from viewers enquiring where they can purchase the pill from.

The videos punting the pills are in response to South Africa experiencing its highest price of fuel in decades of over R25 per litre. The price for 93 Octane increased by R2.37, and 95 Octane by R2.57 per litre on Wednesday, July 7, according to GlobalPetrolPrices.com.

Does the 'fuel-saving pill' reduce fuel consumption and provide superior engine performance?

According to Masterdrive CEO Eugene Herbert, the pills can do more harm than good to a vehicle. He says:

"The pills contain a substance called naphthalene which can marginally reduce consumption and emissions in certain circumstances but which also cause a build-up of carbon deposits that later result in poor performance."

The high fuel price has made South Africans desperate to save money on transport costs and the use of social media to punt these 'fuel-saving pills' is a worrying concern.

According to Motorpress, Herbert says:

"If you do not know what your fuel pill contains, you are either being taken advantage of with what is the equivalent of a ‘sugar pill’ for cars or worse, you are adding potentially harmful substances to your vehicle."

Disclaimer: The potential of this pill isn't confirmed and we don't recommend using it.

