Zimbabwe is about to embark on a historic move by drilling for oil and gas starting next month

This comes after the country finally received its first batch of equipment after being faced with delays due to customs clearance delays in Tanzania

South Africans are mostly happy for the country and are wondering if Zimbabwe's environmental activists didn't block seismic surverys

HARARE - Zimbabwe is set to begin drilling for oil in August next month following the arrival of the first shipment of drilling equipment in the country.

Zimbabwe's economy has the potential to improve as the country prepares to begin drilling for oil and gas. Images: Jekesai NJIKIZANA & Nik Wheeler/Corbis

Source: Getty Images

The drilling of oil and gas was initially supposed to begin in June in the Muzarabani area but was delayed due to custom clearance issues in Tanzania for the drilling rig.

According to SABC News, a seismic survey conducted by an Australian firm called Invictus Energy revealed that there was more potential for oil and gas than what was previously believed.

Scott Macmillan, Invictus Energy's managing director stated that the site where the drilling will be taking place has been completed and handed over to their civil contractors for over a week now.

Upon the arrival of the equipment, Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa Petroleum Exploration Development and Production Agreement (PEDA) with Incitivus-owned subsidiary Geo-Associates showed the government's commitment to open up Zim's economy to investment, reports Bulawyo24.

The exploration of oil and gas in Zimbabwe is a historic first in Southern Africa that has the potential of largely boosting the economy of Zimbabwe if the project reaches commercial discovery.

@thestrpeople said:

"Good for Zim. I wish God gives them enough oil and they become. How I wish God can rescue them from slavery in SA."

@sizwe_ngesi said:

"Great news for Zimbabwe."

@Gengezi76 said:

"Are there environmentalists in that country? Because here they would be up in arms represented by Richard Spoor telling everybody, environment first and to hell with jobs."

@MichaelMbathaSA said:

"They should quickly report back home and forget about the ZEP thing. I'm happy for them. I wish them a safe trip back home."

Source: Briefly News