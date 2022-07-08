The South African tourism industry is ready to welcome visitors from the UK, according to Minister of Tourism Lindiwe Sisulu

She said several products and experiences specifically created for the UK market had been manufactured

Minister Sisulu believes that by the later part of the year, South Africa will see about 80% more arrivals compared to 2019

LONDON - South Africa is ready to welcome visitors from the UK by promoting the country’s unique experiences. The Minister of Tourism Lindiwe Sisulu announced plans to promote local businesses after the Meetings Show in London on Thursday, 7 July.

Minister of Tourism Lindiwe Sisulu says the country is ready to welcome UK travellers. Image: Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images & Stock image

Source: Getty Images

She said several products and experiences specifically created for the UK market had been manufactured. Sisulu told TimesLIVE that the country must use opportunities to represent it as a business and leisure destination while engaging key decision-makers in sources markets.

She said South Africa is also pushing for more direct flights from the SA to the country’s sustainable community growth. The minister also said that SA is working closely with airline partners to ensure that the country is easily accessible to the UK. Sisulu believes that by the later part of the year, South Africa will see about 80% more arrivals compared to 2019.

Her comments come after the easing of the lockdown restrictions. South African Tourism’s Acting CEO Themba Khumalo reacted to the lifting of the travel ban and said it was a step in the right direction. Travel Pulse reported that he added that the end of the restrictions is the tonic the sector needs to accelerate the rebound to pre-pandemic tourist arrivals.

South Africans are not on the same page as the minister and believe that the tourists have no reason to visit:

Kathy Williams said:

“Who wants to spend a holiday in the dark? Tourism is one of our best assets, but we need to get rid of the ANC for it to reach its full potential.”

Kgosietsile Denza Otimile wrote:

“You’re inviting people whilst you’re in the dark, come on Ma’am! Minister is just being weird and awkward if you ask me.”

June MacLean Steenekamp commented:

“Load shedding? unsanitary water supplies? filthy airports? filthy streets? potholes? smash and grab? murders? crime? no policing? unsafe? tours of shacks and the unemployed?”

Charmaine Naidoo added:

“Loadshedding and water-shedding...what an experience for tourists.”

Ramaphosa praised by tourism sector for calling out travel bans, president addresses vaccines

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported during his address to the nation last night (28 Nov), President Cyril Ramaphosa highlighted two topics; namely the importance of getting vaccinated and criticism of countries who placed travel bans on southern African countries, including South Africa, shortly after the Omicron variant was discovered.

Both of these points caused the South African tourism sector to praise President Ramaphosa for his strong approach and for allowing tourism to carry on its operations over the festive season. The travel industry is hoping to recover the revenue it lost during previous lockdowns.

Source: Briefly News