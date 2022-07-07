South Africans are being asked to join in on the national shutdown that is in response to the high cost of living

MBOMBELA - South Africans are being asked to take a stand against the rising cost of living that has been detrimental to citizens and the economy. Despite earlier calls for residents to participate in a national shutdown, it was reduced to community members from Mbombela turning up.

South Africans are being called on to support the national shutdown. Image: @dlomokn

Source: Twitter

South African Federation of Trade Unions General-Secretary Zwelinzima Vavi said the country can not be allowed to be at failure’s doorstep. Speaking to SABC News, he said if South Africans do not stand up and start a process of unifying, the country will end up in the same state as Zimbabwe.

The price of petrol and food is skyrocketing, and according to Economist Dr Iraj Abedian, the poor and elderly will suffer the most. He told the publication that the government is caught between a rock and a hard place and doesn’t have the fiscal resources to keep subsidising the price of petrol.

Meanwhile, police in Mpumalanga arrested 15 taxi drivers for allegedly forcing truck drivers to blockade the N4. Police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala told News24 that a driver was held at gunpoint and forced to pull over, and another was allegedly assaulted. Several other suspects are facing charges of public violence.

South Africans support the national shutdown and believe that more people should be joining:

@Sphee_Saw said:

“Truck drivers who risk their employment by taking steps in aiding South Africans to mobilise their grievances, we notice you.”

@sizwe_ngesi wrote:

“Mpumalanga has started shutdown, I call the rest of the nation to join. Let us not rely on SANTACO, We have enough power. Without the poor, taxi owners are nothing.”

@Joelle_P8 added:

“The fact that a litre of fuel costs more than the minimum wage in SA.”

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported roads entering and exiting the Kruger National Park have been blocked off due to the ongoing protest action caused by the Mbombela shutdown. Park visitors have been asked to use alternative routes.

However, many roads in Mpumalanga remain closed and barricaded by taxi drivers. SANParks spokesperson Ike Phaahla said tourists who plan to enter and exit the park through Phabeni, Numbi and Paul Kruger Gates are advised to use alternative gates.

