LIMPOPO— Nompumelelo Sithole, the mother of missing toddler Omphile Sithole, alleged that the family of Omphile’s father have more information about her disappearance than they are revealing. Omphile went missing on 2 May 2026 after she was taken while sleeping with her grandmother.

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The search for Omphile Sithole continues. Images: Raliphaswa Rendani Mukololo and Ladylondie Sjeks

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According to Eyewitness News, Nompumelelo said that the little girl’s father allegedly did not give a statement to the police and refused to give a statement. She said she suspected that the parents knew something. She also denied the allegations Omphile’s father made when she said that he did not know why Sithole left.

What happened to Omphile?

Eyewitness News reported that Omphile’s grandmother woke up on 2 May at 6 am in Ga Mabulela to find that Omphile, who was sleeping next to her, was missing. The bedroom window was open, and the gate to the homestead was open. The South African Police Service launched a search for the little girl. The disappearance left the community shocked, as it was the first time someone had disappeared in the village.

Khutso Mabuela, Omphile's father, said that he could not explain her disappearance as there were no disputes which could have led to her disappearance. The 52-year-old grandmother and her husband were arrested for child neglect and are expected to appear in court on child neglect charges. The South African Police Service in Limpopo has called on members of the community and the public to cooperate in finding Omphile. The Provincial Commissioner, General Thembi Hadebe, said that members of the public must not spread information surrounding the matter.

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Source: Briefly News