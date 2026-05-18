England may be without key senior players, including their captain, as management considers workload management ahead of the July Test against the Springboks

The decision comes amid concerns over player fatigue following a demanding international and club season, with injuries and welfare protocols influencing selection plans

The opening Nations Championship clash at Ellis Park marks the start of a packed international schedule featuring South Africa, England, and other top-tier rugby nations across July and beyond

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The Springboks will host England on 4 July 2026 in the opening match of the revamped Nations Championship at Ellis Park Stadium in Johannesburg.

As England prepares for the clash against the Boks, who have enjoyed a strong run of form that saw them retain the Rugby Championship in 2025 and finish the year as the world’s top-ranked side, reports over the weekend suggest that several senior players could be rested, including captain Maro Itoje.

England coach to rest senior players

According to The Telegraph, some senior players may be given a break during the international window. England coach Steve Borthwick is expected to announce an extended training squad on Monday, 18 May, but Itoje could sit out one or more fixtures even if he attends the initial camp.

Itoje’s workload has been significant over the past season for both club and country, having already played 20 matches. He has also battled injury concerns, including lingering effects of a concussion sustained during the British & Irish Lions tour. His Six Nations campaign was also disrupted, both physically and emotionally, following the death of his mother. He started the tournament on the bench against Wales and struggled to find his rhythm in defeats to Scotland and Ireland.

In England’s shock loss to Italy, Itoje was shown a yellow card in a disappointing outing.

Springboks fixture schedule

The new Nations Championship will bring together the SANZAAR nations, Japan, Fiji, and all Six Nations teams in a global competition staged across July and November. After six rounds, the tournament will conclude with a Finals Weekend at Twickenham’s Allianz Stadium in November.

Following their clash with England, the Springboks will face Scotland at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on 11 July, looking to build on their 32-15 victory over the Scots in 2024. South Africa’s final July fixture sees them take on Wales at Kings Park in Durban on 18 July, a match that follows their emphatic 73-0 win over Wales the previous year.

August will feature one of rugby’s biggest rivalries as the Springboks host New Zealand in a four-match series. The first Test will be played at Ellis Park on 22 August, followed by matches in Cape Town on 29 August, a return to Johannesburg on 5 September, and a fourth Test scheduled for 12 September. South Africa will aim to replicate their dominant 43-10 victory over the All Blacks from last year.

Springbok legends launch beer brand

Briefly News previously reported about other Springboks legends who started their beer brand, and now, Steven Kitshoff and Malcolm Marx have joined the movement with the launch of Bomb Squad Beer.

The two iconic Springbok front-rowers, known for their powerhouse performances in South Africa’s 2019 and 2023 Rugby World Cup victories, have swapped scrums for suds with their own craft lager.

Source: Briefly News