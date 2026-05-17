An Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s Ituri province has left people deeply concerned after news of the crisis spread on 15 May 2026. At least 88 people have died, and over 300 cases have been confirmed.

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A picture of a medical practitioner at the back of a truck during an Ebola crisis. Image: Quartz

Source: UGC

The WHO has since declared it a global health emergency. The concern is real and growing, and people are not hiding it.

No vaccine, no treatment

What is worrying people most is that this strain, called the Bundibugyo virus, has no approved vaccine or treatment. It has only appeared twice before in recorded history, making it extremely rare.

This is Congo’s 17th Ebola outbreak since the virus was first identified there in 1976. The earliest known case in this outbreak was a nurse who developed symptoms on 24 April and later died.

Experts are alarmed that hundreds of cases were already spreading before anyone detected the outbreak. Health specialists have linked the delayed detection to cuts in global health funding programs.

Making things worse, the affected area in Ituri borders both Uganda and South Sudan. Constant population movement across those borders has made containment extremely difficult for health workers on the ground.

The virus has already crossed into Uganda, with deaths confirmed in Kampala. A case has also been reported in Congo’s capital, Kinshasa, over 1,000km from the epicentre.

The DRC and global partners are now meeting urgently to coordinate a cross-border response and stop further spread.

Watch the full report in the TikTok clip below:

Source: Briefly News