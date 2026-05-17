A taxi driver in South Africa stood his ground against two men during a road rage attack, and one of them pulled a gun when the fight turned against them. The moment was caught on video and shared on Instagram by Likhona Mayikana, and Mzansi had a lot to say.

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Screenshots taken from the clip that captured the road rage incident. Images: Likhona Mayikana

Source: Instagram

The altercation shows two men confronting the taxi driver in the middle of the road. They managed to get his door open, but the driver got out and took on both of them. When it became clear that they were losing the fight, one of the men produced a firearm and pointed it at the driver. The driver did not flinch or retreat.

One man, two "cowards"

What started as a two-on-one attack ended in embarrassment for the aggressors. The driver refused to be intimidated, even with a gun in his face. Mayikana did not hold back in her reaction to the clip. He called the men cowards for pulling a weapon on a single person they could not beat with their fists.

Social media users quickly agreed with his take. Many were stunned that the two men could not handle one driver between them. It remains unclear what triggered the confrontation, where exactly it took place, or who the men are.

Watch the Instagram clip here:

Mzansi weighs in

@play_underscore commented:

“Why do you bring a gun to a pillow fight? 😂”

@z.zauu wrote:

“Why can’t they fight like men?”

@mzumawisa said:

“I hear you, but there are no rules in a street fight. 😂”

Source: Briefly News