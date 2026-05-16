A super-featherweight boxing champion has died weeks after a title bout in Middelburg, following severe brain complications

The fighter had undergone emergency surgery for a blood clot and remained in critical condition in the hospital

His death has renewed attention on boxing safety in Southern Africa, with officials and fans mourning another tragic case of delayed fight-related brain trauma

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A boxing champion tragically passed away on Saturday, 16 May 2026, in a Mpumalanga hospital after succumbing to a stroke he suffered during a fight in Middelburg weeks ago.

Super-featherweight champion Ndoda Ncube tragically died on Saturday 16 May 2026. Image:@ndodancube

Source: Facebook

Ndoda Ncube, the super-featherweight champion, had undergone an emergency brain surgery for a blood clot after collapsing at the end of a bruising points victory. The Zimbabwean boxer had been in a coma after his intense head-to-head collision with Lunga Stimela at the Eastdene Community Hall.

He competed in a boxing bout on Friday, 27 March, in Middelburg, Mpumalanga, under the promotion of Ilanga Boxing Promotions. He had head surgery done on him on 28 March. The Zimbabwe National Boxing and Wrestling Control Board (ZNBWCB) had stated that Ncube had been cleared to fight and had passed all required medical examinations.

Local boxing coach Abraham Lubisi confirmed the tragic news on Saturday.

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“This is very sad news for us,” Lubisi said.

Renowned boxing trainer Steven Pieterse echoed the sentiment: “This is sad, very sad.” Pieterse spoke from Johannesburg, where he is involved in a fight hosted at Emperors Palace tonight.

Zimbabwe's boxing fraternity and fans mourn Ncube

The ZNBWCB also confirmed the sad news. Ncube, who was born in Hwange, Zimbabwe, fought professionally from 2018 to 2025, where he had 10 victories, eight losses and three draws. Six of his wins came via knockouts. Funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.

Fans and those who knew him reacted with sorrow to the devastating news.

@aimmushaba:

“Rest easy, my coach.”

@keo:

“Sorry, champ.”

@tapiwa:

“Rest in peace, my sparring partner, friend, brother.”

@tinko:

“RIP Mr Black Hammer, my home boy till we meet again.”

Zimbabwean-born boxer Ndoda Ncube has been remembered by his fans. Image:@zbcnews

Source: Facebook

Boxing safety concerns in South Africa after ring deaths

South African boxers who died after injuries sustained in fights include Simiso Buthelezi, who tragically died in 2022 after he suffered a brain injury during a fight in Durban. He became disoriented mid-fight and was later rushed to the hospital. Doctors confirmed a brain bleed, and he died days later.

Five years before, in 2017, Herbert Nkabedi had been knocked out in a professional bout in Brakpan. Subsequently, he collapsed after the fight and died in the hospital a day later. The cause of his death was attributed to severe brain injury from in-ring trauma.

These tragedies could place safety and protection measures under the spotlight when it comes to boxing in the country. This has not stopped young boxers from taking on the sport; even females like Simamkele Tutseini have taken on the male-dominated sport, as she was recently in Poland on an international fight.

Why UFC Africa won't happen yet

Briefly News previously reported that UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis shed light on why hosting a UFC event in South Africa remains unlikely for now.

He explained that ticket prices, which can reach nearly R1 million, are beyond what most locals can afford, making the event financially unfeasible.

Source: Briefly News