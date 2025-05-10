Dricus du Plessis disclosed that UFC ticket prices, which can range from R6,000 to nearly R1 million, are unaffordable for most South Africans—making it financially unviable

The UFC prefers indoor arenas, and while SA has venues, they may not meet the scale and specifications needed for a major UFC event

Du Plessis emphasised that despite his dream to host UFC Africa, the UFC’s priority is profitability, which South Africa currently cannot guarantee

UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis has laid bare the financial and logistical hurdles standing in the way of bringing the UFC to South Africa.

Why UFC Africa Won't Happen Yet: Dricus Du Plessis Reveals Key Challenges for South Africa

Source: Getty Images

The dream of UFC Africa remains on hold

While South Africa has ramped up efforts to attract global sporting events under the leadership of new Sport Minister Gayton McKenzie, the ambition to host UFC Africa remains just that—a dream. Middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis, who defeated Sean Strickland in January to claim the belt, has long been vocal about his desire to headline a historic UFC event on home soil.

Speaking on the Sias du Plessis Show, the Pretoria-born fighter addressed why that dream is far from becoming a reality.

Ticket prices a major stumbling block

According to Du Plessis, one of the biggest issues is affordability. He explained that ticket prices for UFC events in the United States are simply out of reach for the average South African fan.

“The cheapest ticket in the T-Mobile Arena is around $300—that’s R6,000,” Du Plessis said. “A ringside seat costs $45,000. That’s nearly a million rand.”

He continued,

“Even if we get a 14,000-seater indoor arena, which we do have, we don’t have the kind of market that can afford those prices. Where are you going to find 14,000 people who can pay R10,000 just to sit in the back row?”

Lack of indoor venues a challenge

The UFC’s preference for indoor venues poses another issue. While South Africa has stadiums capable of hosting large crowds, most are not designed for indoor events of this scale. UFC President Dana White has previously made it clear he is not a fan of outdoor settings for the promotion’s premium cards.

Business before sentiment

Du Plessis acknowledged that, while he and many South Africans dream of seeing the UFC come to Africa, the organisation prioritises profitability.

“Hosting UFC Africa is my dream, it’s South Africa’s dream. But at the end of the day, the UFC is a business. They want it to happen, but it has to make financial sense.”

Will UFC Africa ever happen?

For now, the reality is that South Africa must overcome steep economic and logistical barriers before it can welcome the octagon. Until then, fans will have to wait—and hope.

Why UFC Africa Won't Happen Yet: Dricus Du Plessis Reveals Key Challenges for South Africa

Source: Getty Images

UFC champ Dricus du Plessis flexes R2M Mercedes EQE

Briefly News previously reported that South African UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis is not only a powerhouse in the octagon but also a passionate collector of luxury cars.

As a Mercedes-Benz SA ambassador since 2023, du Plessis owns a jaw-dropping collection that includes a McLaren 650 Spider, Porsche GT2 RS, Mercedes-Maybach GLS, and more — each vehicle mirroring his relentless pursuit of excellence in and out of the ring.

Source: Briefly News