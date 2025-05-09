Why the Nedbank Cup Final Will Never Be Played at FNB Stadium, Explained by Football Expert
- The FNB Stadium was never selected for the Nedbank Cup final because it carries the name of a rival sponsor — First National Bank — making it unsuitable for an event sponsored by Nedbank
- Stadiums like Moses Mabhida are repeatedly chosen because they don’t have conflicting brand identities, allowing Nedbank full control over event visibility and marketing
- Kaizer Chiefs can play Nedbank Cup matches at FNB Stadium since those are club-hosted fixtures, unlike the final, which is a fully branded Nedbank and PSL event with stricter sponsorship rules
The FNB Stadium is the crown jewel of South African football — a 90,000-seater colossus etched into global memory after hosting the 2010 FIFA World Cup final. Yet, year after year, it’s overlooked for the Nedbank Cup final.
This year is no different. The 2025 Nedbank Cup final is set to be played at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban — a familiar and strategic choice.
So why is South Africa’s largest and most iconic stadium never in the running?
Speaking to Briefly News, veteran football commentator Bongani “Shushabinom” Mthimkhulu says the answer has little to do with football — and everything to do with business.
“It’s simple — naming rights are everything in modern sport,” Mthimkhulu said.
FNB Stadium, as the name suggests, is sponsored by First National Bank. Nedbank, being the title sponsor of the tournament, sees the venue as enemy territory.
“You can’t pour millions into a tournament and then hand your spotlight to a rival bank,” he added.
Every mention of “FNB Stadium” on TV, radio or social media during the final would translate into free advertising — but for the wrong brand. That, Mthimkhulu says, is unacceptable in a landscape where sponsors demand exclusive visibility.
He explained that the Nedbank Cup final is more than just a game — it’s a high-value marketing campaign. That’s why organisers consistently choose neutral venues such as Moses Mabhida, Royal Bafokeng, or Nelson Mandela Bay.
“Those stadiums are sponsor-neutral. They don’t scream another brand’s name,” he said.
What about Chiefs?
Many fans have questioned why Kaizer Chiefs are allowed to host earlier Nedbank Cup matches at FNB if the branding clash is so serious.
Mthimkhulu clarified that there’s a difference.
“That’s a home fixture booked by Chiefs. The final is different — it’s a PSL and Nedbank-controlled event. Branding rules change.”
Final Word
At the heart of it, Mthimkhulu believes the decision is driven by one thing: protecting sponsor investment.
“It’s not about prestige or capacity. It’s about brand supremacy . Football today isn’t just played on the pitch — it’s played in boardrooms.”
