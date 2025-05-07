Orlando Pirates Set to Part Ways With Six Key Players at End of Season
- Orlando Pirates could offload six senior players, including Saleng, Maela, and Timm, at season’s end
- Relebohile Mofokeng, the rising star has attracted interest abroad after a standout season for the Buccaneers
- Limited game time and fitness issues have sidelined players like Lebitso and Timm, putting their futures in doubt
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
Orlando Pirates are set for a squad overhaul, with at least six senior players likely to leave the club at the end of the season. The Buccaneers have had a successful campaign, reaching the CAF Champions League semi-finals and winning the MTN8. They could seal a double with a Nedbank Cup triumph against Kaizer Chiefs this weekend. However, the departure of head coach Jose Riveiro could trigger a player exodus.
Relebohile Mofokeng to Europe?
The 20-year-old winger has been in stellar form, scoring 12 goals and providing 13 assists across all competitions. His performances have attracted interest from European clubs, and a move abroad seems inevitable.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
Tshegofatso Mabasa is linked With the Middle East.
Mabasa has struggled for game time under Riveiro, often playing second fiddle to Evidence Makgopa. Reports suggest the 28-year-old could be heading to the Middle East in search of regular football and a fresh challenge.
Monnapule Saleng frozen out
Saleng has not featured for Pirates since December. While the club has remained tight-lipped, sources claim the Bafana Bafana winger is unhappy with his salary. With five months of inactivity, his future at the club appears uncertain.
Captain Innocent Maela set to exit.
Veteran defender and skipper Innocent Maela has had limited game time this season. After eight years of loyal service, the 31-year-old looks set to part ways with Pirates at the end of the campaign.
Miguel Timm is out of favour.
The 33-year-old midfielder, once a key figure, has made just one appearance this season due to persistent injuries. With Thalente Mbatha and Makhehlene Makhaula now anchoring midfield, Timm’s return to the starting XI looks unlikely.
Injury troubles for Thabiso Lebitso
Lebitso joined Pirates in January 2024 and made an immediate impact. Unfortunately, injuries have limited the right-back to just two appearances. With stiff competition in that position, his future at the club hangs in the balance.
As Pirates prepare for life after Riveiro, the departure of these six players could mark the beginning of a new era. Whether rebuilding or reinforcing, the club's transfer strategy in the off-season will be pivotal.
Orlando Pirates eye Marumo Gallants’ Masindi Nemtajela
Briefly News previously reported that Orlando Pirates are targeting Marumo Gallants midfielder Masindi Nemtajela as a potential long-term replacement for Miguel Timm, with comparisons being drawn to club legend Andile Jali.
The 24-year-old has impressed in the PSL and could bolster the Pirates’ midfield depth as they prepare for squad changes. Meanwhile, coach Jose Riveiro remains focused on winning the Nedbank Cup, playing down personal accolades, as the Buccaneers eye a possible showdown with rivals Kaizer Chiefs.
The club is also close to finalising a deal for Bafana Bafana star Sinoxolo Kwayiba from Chippa United.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Ncube Harrison (Sports Editor) Harrison Ncube is a passionate sports journalist with six years of experience covering African and global sports. Harrison provides sharp analysis, engaging commentary, and compelling storytelling. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Media Studies from the Zimbabwe Open University and previously worked at Sports Buzz (2018–2022), freelanced for Sports Journal (2023–2024), and contributed to Radio 54 African Panorama Live (2021–2023). For inquiries, reach him at ncube.harrison@briefly.co.za