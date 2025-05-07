Orlando Pirates could offload six senior players, including Saleng, Maela, and Timm, at season’s end

Relebohile Mofokeng, the rising star has attracted interest abroad after a standout season for the Buccaneers

Limited game time and fitness issues have sidelined players like Lebitso and Timm, putting their futures in doubt

Orlando Pirates are set for a squad overhaul, with at least six senior players likely to leave the club at the end of the season. The Buccaneers have had a successful campaign, reaching the CAF Champions League semi-finals and winning the MTN8. They could seal a double with a Nedbank Cup triumph against Kaizer Chiefs this weekend. However, the departure of head coach Jose Riveiro could trigger a player exodus.

Relebohile Mofokeng's European dream edges closer after a breakout season for the Buccaneers. Image: Orlando Pirates

Source: Twitter

Relebohile Mofokeng to Europe?

The 20-year-old winger has been in stellar form, scoring 12 goals and providing 13 assists across all competitions. His performances have attracted interest from European clubs, and a move abroad seems inevitable.

Tshegofatso Mabasa is reportedly eyeing a move to the Middle East in search of regular minutes. Image: Orlando Pirates

Source: Twitter

Tshegofatso Mabasa is linked With the Middle East.

Mabasa has struggled for game time under Riveiro, often playing second fiddle to Evidence Makgopa. Reports suggest the 28-year-old could be heading to the Middle East in search of regular football and a fresh challenge.

Monnapule Saleng's ongoing absence raises serious questions about his future at the club. Image: Orlando Pirates

Source: Facebook

Monnapule Saleng frozen out

Saleng has not featured for Pirates since December. While the club has remained tight-lipped, sources claim the Bafana Bafana winger is unhappy with his salary. With five months of inactivity, his future at the club appears uncertain.

Veteran skipper Innocent Maela could be playing his final games for the Soweto giants. Image: Orlando Pirates

Source: Twitter

Captain Innocent Maela set to exit.

Veteran defender and skipper Innocent Maela has had limited game time this season. After eight years of loyal service, the 31-year-old looks set to part ways with Pirates at the end of the campaign.

Miguel Timm’s injury woes have seen him fall down the pecking order in midfield. Image: Orlando Pirates

Source: Instagram

Miguel Timm is out of favour.

The 33-year-old midfielder, once a key figure, has made just one appearance this season due to persistent injuries. With Thalente Mbatha and Makhehlene Makhaula now anchoring midfield, Timm’s return to the starting XI looks unlikely.

Injury troubles for Thabiso Lebitso

Lebitso joined Pirates in January 2024 and made an immediate impact. Unfortunately, injuries have limited the right-back to just two appearances. With stiff competition in that position, his future at the club hangs in the balance.

As Pirates prepare for life after Riveiro, the departure of these six players could mark the beginning of a new era. Whether rebuilding or reinforcing, the club's transfer strategy in the off-season will be pivotal.

