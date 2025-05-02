With José Riveiro set to leave Orlando Pirates at the end of the 2024/25 season, fans are using the moment to demand a wider overhaul, urging that several underperforming players depart with him

A list of eight players—including the likes of Deon Hotto, Zakhele Lepasa, and club captain Innocent Maela—has surfaced, with fans questioning their form, consistency, and contributions to the team

Supporters on X (formerly Twitter) are split—some want a total clean-out, while others defend certain players like Makgopa, calling him tactically valuable

As the 2024/25 season comes to a close, Orlando Pirates supporters are voicing strong opinions on social media, particularly on X (formerly Twitter), regarding the future of several players as head coach José Riveiro prepares to leave at season's end.

A list of eight players has emerged, with fans debating who should remain and who should depart alongside the coach.

The Controversial eight

Here are the full names and brief profiles of the Orlando Pirates players that some fans have called to depart alongside head coach José Riveiro:

Player assessments

1. Bandile Shandu

Position: Right-back / Right midfielder Date of Birth: 19 January 1995 Nationality: South African Profile: A versatile defender who joined Orlando Pirates after nine years at Maritzburg United.

Strengths: Versatility in defense, capable of playing both right-back and midfield positions. Weaknesses: Inconsistency in form and occasional lapses in concentration.

2. Deon Hotto

Position: Left winger / Midfielder Date of Birth: 29 October 1990 Nationality: Namibian Profile: A dynamic winger known for his pace and creativity, Hotto has been a key figure for both club and country.

Strengths: Pace and ability to stretch defenses. Weaknesses: Decision-making in the final third and defensive contributions. 3. Thapelo Xoki

Position: Central defender Date of Birth: 10 April 1995 Nationality: South African Profile: A solid central defender who joined Orlando Pirates from AmaZulu in 2022.

Strengths: Aerial ability and physical presence in defense. Weaknesses: Lack of pace and vulnerability against quick attackers.

4. Evidence Makgopa

Position: Centre forward Date of Birth: 5 June 2000 Nationality: South African Profile: A promising striker who made his mark at Baroka before joining Orlando Pirates.

Strengths: Hold-up play and creating space for wingers. Weaknesses: Goal-scoring consistency.

5. Innocent Maela

Position: Left-back / Central defender Date of Birth: 14 August 1992 Nationality: South African Profile: The current captain of Orlando Pirates, known for his leadership and defensive prowess.

Strengths: Leadership qualities and experience. Weaknesses: Injury concerns and declining pace. 6. Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo

A midfielder who joined Orlando Pirates from Marumo Gallants in 2022.

Strengths: Energy and work rate in midfield. Weaknesses: Limited creativity and passing range. 7. Kabelo Dlamini

Position: Attacking midfielder / Right winger Date of Birth: 16 May 1996 Nationality: South African Profile: An attacking midfielder known for his creativity, who joined Orlando Pirates from Bloemfontein Celtic.

Strengths: Technical skills and ability to unlock defenses. Weaknesses: Inconsistency and lack of defensive contribution.

8. Zakhele Lepasa

Position: Centre forward Date of Birth: 27 March 1997 Nationality: South African Profile: A striker who rose through the ranks at Orlando Pirates, known for his goal-scoring abilities.

Strengths: Physicality and aerial threat. Weaknesses: Finishing and positioning.

Fan reactions on X

The fanbase is divided, with some expressing frustration and others advocating for patience: Masta:

"Makgopa is a Chiefs material and he's not a striker. sinikeni yena.😄"

Ntathisi:

"If you are tactically aware you wouldn't let go of Makgopa. We have an extra player in that guy. Even Brooks can testify to this."

Mellow:

"Makgopa can stay he gives us variety our wingers play when he's on the pitch, Dlamini must go back to being used as a super sub. Hotto should be used as a defender. The rest can be used to get Appollis and Basadien and Maybe Human."

Proper:

"Maswanganyi must leave, useless player"

Soka

"Where is Mabasa ?👎😏"

Gman:

"Yeah they're contributing nothing to the team, even risking with the diski challenge youngsters is better! @orlandopirates we also want Ncikazi as coach next season. #OnceAlways"

The debate among Orlando Pirates fans reflects the passion and high expectations surrounding the club. With José Riveiro set to leave at the season’s end, these discussions highlight the need for strategic decisions on player retention and acquisitions to meet the club's future ambitions.

