Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando Pirates: Preview, h2h, Lineups, Time, Where to Watch

The second Soweto Derby of the season in the Betway Premiership is upon us as Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates battle it out for all three points this weekend.

The clash between the two Soweto-based clubs is one of the biggest derbies in African football and globally, as it always attracts a large number of fans from all parts of the world.

The two Premier Soccer League giants are both in desperate need of three points as they continue to fight for their respective objectives before the season ends.

The Glamour Boys will host the return leg, with the Sea Robbers having edged out Amakhosi in the first leg through a controversial late penalty scored by Patrick Maswanganyi.

Briefly News highlights key details you need to know before the Soweto Derby this weekend.

Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando Pirates: All You Need to Know

Match Preview

In what will be the 182nd edition of the derby, both teams come into the game following defeats in the league — with Chiefs enduring the worse form.

The Glamour Boys are winless in six Betway Premiership matches, with their last victory coming against Magesi in March.

Pirates are also winless in their last two games, having lost to Pyramids FC in the CAF Champions League and Sekhukhune United in the league.

The Bucs trail Mamelodi Sundowns by 12 points but still have two games in hand. A win against Chiefs will boost their slim hopes of catching the defending champions.

Team News and Possible Lineups

Kaizer Chiefs will be without five players due to injuries and suspension.

Wandile Duba is suspended after accumulating four yellow cards.

Rushwin Dortley and Edmilson Dove are ruled out through injury.

Inacio Miguel and Gaston Sirino are expected to return to the starting lineup, as Nasreddine Nabi needs all his key players for a good result.

Orlando Pirates will be missing Nkosinathi Sibisi, who was sent off in their defeat to Sekhukhune.

Kaizer Chiefs Predicted Line-up: Bruce Bvuma, Dillan Solomons, Zitha Macheke, Inacio Miguel, Bradley Cross, Yusuf Maart, Thabo Cele, Gaston Sirino, Mduduzi Shabalala, Glody Lilepo, Ashley du Preez

Orlando Pirates Predicted Line-up: Sipho Chaine, Deano van Rooyen, Tapelo Xoki, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Deon Hotto, Makhehlene Makhaula, Thalente Mbatha, Patrick Maswanganyi, Relebohile Mofokeng, Mohau Nkota, Tshegofatso Mabasa

Head-to-Head

Pirates are on a good run against Amakhosi and will aim for a fifth straight win in the derby.

The last match between the sides ended 1-0 in favour of Pirates, but Kaizer Chiefs still hold the most wins in Soweto Derby history.

Chiefs Wins: 74

Pirates Wins: 48

Draws: 54

Matches Abandoned: 5

Goals Scored: Chiefs – 230, Pirates – 196

Match Details: Time and Where to Watch

Date: Saturday, May 3, 2025

Time: 15:00 (SA time)

Venue: FNB Stadium

Broadcast: Live on SABC Sport and SuperSport

Source: Briefly News