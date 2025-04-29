Kaizer Chiefs are set to face archrivals Orlando Pirates in the Betway Premiership but will be without some of their key players for the showdown this weekend

The Glamour Boys are said to be without five of their key members in the first team when they take on the Sea Robbers at the FNB Stadium

Nasreddine Nabi would be having some of his key players that missed Marumo Gallants' defeat over the weekend back in the team for the Soweto derby

Kaizer Chiefs have suffered a huge setback ahead of their crucial Betway Premiership tie against Soweto rivals Orlando Pirates this weekend.

The Glamour Boys are said to be faced with a major problem, as they will be without five of their key players for the Soweto derby.

Nasreddine Nabi's side have been in poor form in the Betway Premiership recently and suffered a home defeat in their last match against Marumo Gallants at FNB Stadium. Pirates, too, are heading into the tie with their heads down after being knocked out of the CAF Champions League in the semi-final stage by Pyramids FC.

The only difference for the Buccaneers is that they have another chance to get back to their best before facing Amakhosi this weekend. Jose Riveiro's side will face Sekhukhune United at the Orlando Stadium on Wednesday before heading to face their city rivals on Saturday afternoon.

Five Kaizer Chiefs stars ruled out of Soweto derby

According to GOAL, Kaizer Chiefs will be without some of their key players when they face Orlando Pirates this weekend.

Wandile Duba, who was crucial in Amakhosi's victory over Mamelodi Sundowns in the Nedbank Cup, will miss the Soweto derby after accumulating yellow cards. The South African striker was booked in the 45th minute against Gallants, his fourth yellow card, meaning he will be suspended for one game.

Kaizer Chiefs were also at risk of losing Tashreeq Morris, Mduduzi Shabalala, and Inacio Miguel. However, the four players avoided bookings against Gallants and will be available for the Soweto derby.

Other players missing the game include Rushwin Dortley, Ranga Chivaviro, Given Msimango, and Reeve Frosler, all of whom are out due to injuries.

Mozambique international Edmilson Dove is still a doubt for the game after missing the fixture against Gallants due to injury. He could be cleared by the medical team before the weekend.

Kaizer Chiefs stars who are back for Soweto derby

Gaston Sirino is expected to be back with the Kaizer Chiefs first team after being suspended for the game against Gallants. The former Mamelodi Sundowns star and Pule Mmodi didn’t make the squad for the last game due to the accumulation of yellow cards.

Kaizer Chiefs players who deserve to start against Pirates

Briefly News earlier outlined the three players who deserve to start for Kaizer Chiefs when they face Pirates this weekend.

Amakhosi need all their key players back for the game against their city rivals as they seek to get their first Soweto derby win of the season.

Source: Briefly News