Orlando Pirates manager Jose Riveiro has expressed his joy after equalling Stuart Baxter’s record in the Soweto Derby against Kaizer Chiefs in the Betway Premiership this weekend.

The Spanish coach led the Sea Robbers to a 2-1 victory over the Glamour Boys, despite the home side scoring first through Glody Lilepo.

This win marked Riveiro's fifth victory in the Soweto Derby, bringing him level with Baxter on the list of coaches with the most wins in the derby.

Riveiro reflects on record after Chiefs victory

According to FARPost, Riveiro is already looking forward to the next game against Kaizer Chiefs in the Nedbank Cup final, but he’s happy to have equalled the longstanding record.

“That’s good [to win five games in a row in the Soweto Derby], definitely,” he said. “But there is still one more to play, and hopefully, [we win it]. So now the target is not because of my record, obviously. Actually, I think [it is about the team].

“I think three years ago, after my first derby here [at FNB Stadium], the first question coming from my left was something like ‘congratulations, you are the first Spanish coach to lose one game at FNB,’ and now we’re sitting here with five victories, so I’m happy with the performance of the players.”

