Orlando Pirates' head coach, Jose Riveiro, announces he will leave the club at the end of the season after his contract expires

The club praises Riveiro's professionalism in providing a timely update, ensuring smooth operations for the rest of the season while preparing for the future

Despite the announcement, Pirates remain focused on their continental campaign, securing a 1-0 win over MC Alger in the CAF Champions League quarter-final

In a surprising turn of events, Orlando Pirates have confirmed that head coach Jose Riveiro will be leaving the club at the conclusion of the current season.

Riveiro's contract, which originally ran for three years, is set to expire, and the coach has officially informed the club that he will not be renewing his deal.

This news has been met with mixed reactions, as his future at the helm of the Buccaneers had been a topic of intense speculation in recent months.

Orlando Pirates Make Surprising Announcement Regarding Head Coach

Source: Twitter

Riveiro's Professionalism and Timely Announcement

The club issued a statement acknowledging Riveiro’s professionalism and dedication to the team’s interests throughout his tenure.

The statement highlighted the importance of his timely announcement, which ensures that business will continue as usual for the remainder of the season.

This decision also allows the club sufficient time to plan for the future, which will likely involve searching for a new head coach who can continue to build on the foundations laid by Riveiro.

His professionalism and commitment to the Club’s best interests prompted a timely announcement, ensuring business as usual for the remainder of the season while simultaneously creating an opportunity for the Club to prepare for the future,” the club’s statement read.

No Immediate Details on Future Plans

The club also confirmed that, in line with Riveiro's wishes, they would refrain from providing additional details about his departure at this stage.

Instead, the Pirates management stated they would save any further tributes and reflections for a more suitable occasion.

The parting of ways with Riveiro comes at a crucial time, with the team still competing in the CAF Champions League.

Continued Success in Africa

The announcement came on the heels of Pirates' 1-0 victory over MC Alger in their CAF Champions League quarter-final first leg in Algeria.

The result was a testament to Riveiro's tactical prowess and ability to motivate his players on the continental stage.

While his departure marks the end of an era, the club will hope to continue their success in the competition, as Riveiro’s focus remains on finishing the season strongly.

Looking Ahead

Orlando Pirates now face the challenging task of securing a successor who can lead the team to further glory.

The decision to part ways with Riveiro has prompted speculation about potential replacements, with fans eager to see who will take the reins at the club moving forward.

Irvin Khoza: From Football Mogul to Business Tycoon

Briefly News previously reported that Irvin Khoza, renowned for his leadership of Orlando Pirates, has built a vast fortune through his investments in various properties and businesses.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News