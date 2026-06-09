A Western Cape family is grieving after a crash on Winery Road near Firgrove killed a toddler and her grandfather

The tragedy unfolded when grandfather Wayne Delport suffered a fatal heart attack behind the wheel

Little Jodie Jumat's funeral falls on what would have been her second birthday, with her aunt sharing that the gifts were already wrapped and her party had been planned

A Western Cape grandfather and his granddaughter. Images: @Chief Justice Madlanga Commission

Source: Facebook

A Western Cape family is planning three funerals after a crash near Firgrove in the Western Cape killed a toddler, her grandfather, and eventually her grandmother too. On 24 May, Wayne Delport was driving his two grandchildren, Jodie Jumat and her four-year-old brother Nathan Fuller, back home along Winery Road when he suffered a heart attack at the wheel.

He lost control of the car, which swerved off the road, rolled several times, and crashed into a wall before catching fire. Wayne, 52, and two-year-old Jodie were declared dead at the scene. Their grandmother, 48-year-old Debra Delport, was rushed to Tygerberg Hospital with serious head injuries and passed away days later. Nathan survived with a broken leg, eye injuries, and multiple abrasions.

The children's aunt, Abigail Jumat, 35, shared the family's devastation. She explained that every Friday, Wayne and Debra would fetch the children and bring them back on Sunday evenings. It was a routine that had become one of the most special parts of the kids' week.

Abigail mentioned that Jodie was a child full of personality and joy. She said Jodie would dress up daily in her grandmother's hats, handbags and glasses, and would follow her aunt around the house wanting to help with chores.

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For Abigail, the loss is especially painful. She lost her own daughter four years ago, and Jodie had helped fill that void.

Funeral falls on her birthday

The family had hoped to hold a joint funeral for all three, but decided to hold Jodie's separately. The heartbreak deepened when they realised the date of her funeral lands on what would have been her second birthday.

"Everything was already planned for her party, and her gifts were wrapped and ready," Abigail said.

Jodie's mother, Deborah Jumat, 31, is still in shock and has not fully processed the loss of her daughter.

View the photos here.

South Africa mourns Western Cape crash victims

People across South Africa shared their condolences on the Facebook page:

@ShireenCheblall wrote:

"Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family; may they find comfort in the memories of their loved ones and the love that surrounds them. May their beautiful souls RIP."

@MynawathieRamjugath said:

"Jai Shree Krishna, my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and friends. May God give strength to the family. Very traumatic and difficult times for a great loss."

@JeevaNaidoo wrote:

"May their souls RIP. We pray that you find comfort in the fact that their lives, even though short, were the happiest, surrounded by all the love they received."

@SoloshnieMaistry said:

"My condolences to the bereaved family, may God strengthen you during this difficult time."

@UshaDowra wrote:

"Our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends. May God be with you."

@GraceDavid said:

"Condolences to the family, may God strengthen you all in Jesus name, amen."

Comments on a Facebook post. Images: @Chief Justice Madlanga Commission

Source: Facebook

More on fatal South African accidents

Briefly News recently reported on four matric learners from Lenasia South who were struck by a vehicle on a Saturday, and one of them didn't make it home.

recently reported on four matric learners from Lenasia South who were struck by a vehicle on a Saturday, and one of them didn't make it home. Two bodies were pulled from a submerged SUV in the Crocodile River near Nelspruit, but investigators believe someone else may still be missing.

A Gauteng school community was left heartbroken after a young Grade 8 hockey player died in a tragic accident that moved South Africans across the country.

Source: Briefly News