A former Orlando Pirates player has weighed in on the potential candidates to replace Jose Riveiro as the Buccaneer's next manager

The Spanish tactician would be leaving his role as the manager of the Premier Soccer League giants at the end of the contract in June

A number of coaches have been linked with the Sea Robbers' managerial job, with former Mamelodi Sundowns coaches Pitso Mosimane and Rulani Mokwena topping the list

Orlando Pirates legend Happy Jele has aired his views on the potential candidates who are reportedly set to replace Jose Riveiro at his former club after the Spanish coach announced that he is leaving at the end of the season.

A number of coaches have been linked with the Bucs' managerial role, but none of them have been singled out or contacted by the club management, as they are still focused on finishing the season strong under Riveiro.

The Spaniard’s last two matches have been disastrous for the Sea Robbers, as they suffered a defeat against Pyramids, which knocked them out of the CAF Champions League, and a home loss to Sekhukhune United in the Betway Premiership on Wednesday.

The Soweto giants’ last hope of avoiding a trophyless season is to win over Kaizer Chiefs in the Nedbank Cup final in a few days.

Jele addresses potential replacement for Riveiro at Pirates

In an interview with iDiskiTimes, Jele, who is Pirates' former captain, claimed he’s not sure who the Bucs are targeting as Riveiro’s replacement but wishes the club could give Coach Mandla Ncikazi a chance to continue with the Spaniard’s system at the club.

The former South African international also mentioned the likes of Pitso Mosimane and Rulani Mokwena, both of whom have been linked with the job.

"I’m not sure exactly what type of coach Pirates are targeting next, but it’s clear they’re aiming for someone who can continue the club’s signature style and identity," said Jele in an interview with iDiski Times.

"Right now, Coach Mandla Ncikazi is the only one still with the team. He already has a deep understanding of Riveiro’s system, so I’d say he deserves a shot.

"There are several quality South African coaches currently available. Pitso Mosimane is one option, and Rulani Mokwena—who has roots at Pirates—could also be considered, especially since his contract at Wydad Casablanca is nearing its end.

"Of course, we can’t rule out the possibility of Riveiro recommending someone from Spain who fits the same philosophy. It’s all up in the air at this point."

Orlando Pirates' next match would be the second leg of the Soweto derby against Kaizer Chiefs, and a win will put them closer to Sundowns who are leading the log.

FNB pitch crisis threatens Soweto derby match

Briefly News also reported that the Soweto derby's schedule is under threat as the FNB Stadium is deem not to be in good standard to hold games.

The pitch is said to be in a bad state, which could lead to the famous derby to be rescheduled or hosted in another venue.

