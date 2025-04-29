The Arsenal legend called the Kaizer Chiefs vs. Orlando Pirates rivalry “unbelievable” and ranked it among the world’s top football derbies

Chiefs and Pirates are set to clash twice in May—first in the Betway Premiership this weekend and again in the Nedbank Cup final on 10 May

Kaizer Chiefs are eyeing a turnaround under coach Nasreddine Nabi, while Orlando Pirates prepare for life after coach Jose Riveiro, who is expected to leave at the season's end

Former England and Arsenal striker Ian Wright has described the Soweto Derby between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates as “unbelievable” during a panel discussion alongside Gary Neville and Roy Keane.

Speaking on the platform The Gameplan, Wright praised the electric atmosphere and intensity of the South African football rivalry, placing it among the world’s greatest derby matches. His comments come ahead of two high-stakes meetings between the PSL giants in May—one in the Betway Premiership and the other in the Nedbank Cup final.

Chiefs show signs of revival under Nabi

Kaizer Chiefs have endured a painful 10-year trophy drought, but there is renewed optimism at Naturena under head coach Nasreddine Nabi. The Tunisian tactician has guided Amakhosi to the Nedbank Cup final, their first major final since his arrival. Nabi’s progress has sparked belief among supporters and management alike, with a potential trophy seen as the beginning of a long-overdue resurgence.

Pirates brace for Riveiro exit

Orlando Pirates, on the other hand, are preparing for life after José Riveiro. The Spanish coach has guided the Buccaneers to silverware in every season since his arrival but is set to leave the club at the end of the campaign. With the CAF Champions League and domestic honours still within reach, Riveiro’s final weeks could shape how his tenure is remembered. Speculation has linked Wydad Casablanca coach Rulani Mokwena with a possible return to Mayfair, should he part ways with the Moroccan giants.

What’s next for the Soweto giants?

With two Soweto Derbies coming up—first this weekend in the Betway Premiership, then on 10 May in the Nedbank Cup final—the battle lines are drawn. Both encounters promise fireworks as pride, silverware, and bragging rights hang in the balance. For South African football lovers, May is shaping up to be a month to remember.

Head-to-head history slightly favours Pirates

Total matches played: 45 Kaizer Chiefs wins: 14 Orlando Pirates wins: 16 Draws: 15 Goals scored: Chiefs: 43 Pirates: 49 Average goals per match: 2.04

