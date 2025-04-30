FNB Stadium pitch deteriorates just days before the Soweto Derby, raising safety and performance concerns

Stadium Management SA confirms the 12-year-old Grass Master Desso system has reached the end of its lifespan.

PSL faces criticism for failing to enforce pitch standards, with calls for urgent intervention to protect the integrity of the game

Saturday’s much-anticipated Soweto Derby between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates, set to take place at FNB Stadium, is under threat due to the poor condition of the playing surface. Bertie Grobbelaar, Managing Director of Stadium Management South Africa, has confirmed that the pitch fails to meet the required standards, sparking concerns over player safety and the quality of the match. Grobbelaar attributed the issue to the aging Grass Master Desso system — a hybrid surface combining natural grass with synthetic fibers — stating that the technology no longer delivers optimal performance.

Grass master desso pitch at FNB stadium

“The pitch could not be restored to its required playing condition. This Grass Master system was installed more than 12 years ago and has reached the end of its lifespan. The polypropylene fibers have become brittle and started breaking down.”

The failure of the pitch system raises serious concerns, especially given the importance of the upcoming derby and the number of fans expected to attend. This issue is not new, as multiple PSL matches this season have suffered from poor playing conditions.

PSL faces backlash over stadium maintenance

Despite ongoing complaints, the Premier Soccer League has consistently distanced itself from direct responsibility, pointing out that it does not own the stadiums. However, as the administrative authority of South African football, the PSL must ensure that all venues meet minimum safety and performance standards. The league should enforce routine inspections, offer maintenance guidance, and hold clubs accountable for the conditions of the venues they lease. Failing to address this issue damages the league's quality and credibility.

Sub-standard pitches impact player safety

Low-quality pitches hinder gameplay, increase injury risks, and diminish the viewing experience for fans. A fixture of this magnitude demands a world-class surface. Anything less undermines the spirit and professionalism of the game.

Soweto derby undermined by poor pitch conditions

With the Soweto Derby days away, the pressure is mounting on both teams and the PSL. Coaches may need to adjust tactics, while the league must confront its responsibility head-on. South African football cannot afford to be held back by unplayable pitches. The time for excuses is over—decisive action is needed to preserve the integrity of the sport.

