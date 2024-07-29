The Premier Soccer League chairman has broken his silence on Video Assistant Referee implementation in South African football

The Orlando Pirates boss explained why VAR is yet to be introduced in the South African league, and what's delaying the process

Mzansi football lovers have shared their thoughts on Irvin Khoza's submission about the technology on social media

The Chairman of the Premier Soccer League, Dr Irvin Khoza, has opened up on the issue of implementing Video Assistant Referee (VAR) in the South African league this season.

There have been agitations from clubs in the PSL over introducing VAR to the league, but all their efforts have been in vain for years now.

In Africa, only the Northern countries like Algeria, Egypt and Morocco use VAR in their league, and all other countries' leagues are still backwards regarding technology.

Irvin Khoza has dropped comments on the introduction of Video Assistant Referee (VAR) to the Premier Soccer League. Photo: FIFA/Daniel Beloumuo Olomo.

Source: Getty Images

Khoza breaks silence on VAR implementation in PSL

According to iDiskiTimes, Khoza, while speaking to the media at the PSL headquarters, confirmed that the organisation has been ready for the technology to be added to the South African league since 2022.

The Orlando Pirates boss confirmed that Multichoice was the first to propose assisting the league with VAR, but it's no longer in their hands and will depend on the South African Football Association to give them the green light.

"Fortunately, some months ago, we were in a meeting, a committee meeting, and we discussed this matter. They're frustrating, you know, the training of people to man the VAR," he said.

"But we are committed to doing that [implement VAR], but it's now off the shelf off Multichoice. Now, the association is taking it over, and they're right because they are the owners of the referees. So we're waiting for their signal to tell us what they want to do. At that point, we were ready."

Fans react to Khoza's talks on VAR in PSL

Thulerq said:

"The most troubling tone in his statement is that let them do what they think is right.... This beef of safa and psl needs to stop. This is why more people call for a fresh leadership."

zane992349331 wrote:

"Safa is responsible for the implementation not the psl."

RRechubro64776 reacted:

"South African Football Association won't agree... They know VAR cost a lot and they won't have enough money for themselves..."

blessingggcabs2 implied:

"Jordan won't pay for that"

thengizwe14535 replied:

"So they waiting for Jordan."

