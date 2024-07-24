The betting company, Betway, have been announced as the new sponsor for the PSL after the expiration of the deal with previous sponsors, DSTV

The new three-year deal will be worth R900 million, while the new season will begin on Saturday, 3 August 2024

Local football fans welcomed the news on social media, and they hope the change will see more matches being broadcast to the public

PSL boss Dr Irvin Khoza welcomed a new sponsor for the league. Image: Adam Davy/EMPICS.

Source: Getty Images

PSL chairman Dr Irvin Khoza has announced that the betting company Betway will be the new sponsor for Mzansi's top league.

The new deal was announced after the PSL announced that it would end its partnership with broadcaster DSTV, which previously sponsored the competition.

Dr Irvin Khoza names a new PSL sponsor

Khoza provided the details of the new sponsorship in the tweet below:

According to iDiski Times, Khoza said the new sponsorship will bring a record amount of funds to the competition, which will welcome debutants Magesi FC next season.

Khoza said:

"We now have Betway Premiership as the league's sponsorship. It is a three-year deal worth R900 million. The league is starting on 3 August."

With the new sponsorship being named, Mzansi's top sides can fight for a newly designed trophy while the previous title spent it's entire existence in the Mamelodi Sundowns' trophy cabinet.

Fans welcome the change

Local football fans welcomed the change on social media and said they hoped it would result in more matches being broadcast on television.

Modise Mpho said the previous sponsors hurt local football:

"Our football was held hostage by DStv, making match rights expensive because they are sponsoring it. Consequently, the majority stopped following it."

Mlondolozi Msweli asked a question:

"So, will games go back to SABC?"

Thabang Morotoba made a request:

"The PSL belongs to SABC, not Dstv; the public broadcaster must do the right thing and bring the sport they love to the public."

Bongani Bobo backed Sundowns to continue their dominance:

"As Sundowns, we will ensure that even the Betway Premiership trophy is ours and ours alone; we did it with the DSTV premiership, so we can do it with this one."

Mokopane Mpho Mahapa still prefers a former sponsor:

"I still miss the ABSA premiership."

