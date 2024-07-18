The PSL could have a new sponsor next season as the current deal with PSL could end a year before their contract ends

Betting company Betway is believed to be the frontrunner to replace the national broadcaster who has sponsored the league since 2020

Local football fans showed their excitement for the change on social media as they believe the new deal could bring live matches to their screens

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Mamelodi Sundowns could have lifted the last DSTV-sponsored PSL title last season. Image: Masandawana.

Source: Twitter

A new sponsorship could be named for the upcoming PSL season as Mzansi's top league faces a major change.

The PSL's current sponsor, DSTV, faces financial difficulties, which could lead to a big change for the league, which Pretoria side Mamelodi Sundowns won for the last seven seasons.

DSTV could lose PSL sponsorship

A new sponsor could be named for the PSL, according to the tweet below:

According to a SABC Sport source, DSTV is facing a buyout from Canal+, and a new sponsor could take over the naming rights.

The source said:

"Talks are ongoing to find a replacement title partner either before the 2024/25 season gets underway next month or in the campaign that follows. Betway, the online gambling company, has been mentioned as a strong candidate."

The addition of international talent, such as Sekhukhune United's new German coach, Peter Hyballa, could make next season monumental for the PSL.

Fans back the change

Local football fans welcomed the proposed change via social media, believing they could watch more live matches.

Ramasedi Rami sees a positive:

"This might be a win for locals not on pay TV. Football might be back on the public broadcaster."

Ngwako Maduwa wants an old sponsor:

"I wish Absa or Castle could come back."

Kitso James Mojakisane is happy:

"100% good news. Everyone should watch their teams on SABC."

Sbuda Mkhatshwa gave a suggestion:

"Just call it SA Premier Soccer League without putting the sponsorship name."

Bokang Kakapa sees an opportunity:

"SABC Sport, this is your chance to bring back your viewers. Do the right thing."

Richards Bay announce new sponsorship

As Briefly News reported, PSL side Richards Bay announced a R100 million sponsorship deal with energy company Phakwe Group.

The club, which maintained its top league status by winning the PSL playoff, said the sponsorship would allow it to earn funds to improve its facilities and squad.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News